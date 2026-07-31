Three USC Trojans Football Returning Starters With Most to Prove This Season

Big Ten Media Days are in the rearview mirror, and fall camp is officially on the horizon for the USC Trojans.

Entering their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans' expectations are crystal clear: make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. With a history of championships, it's a goal Trojan fans have long hoped their proud football program will reach this season.

The Trojans return several key starters on both sides of the football, bring in the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and a few transfer portal commits. Several of these players will determine the Trojans' CFP destiny.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Trojans' season opener against the San Jose State Spartans scheduled for Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, here’s a look at the three players who have the most to prove this season.

Tanook Hines

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL, the attention in the Trojans' wide receiver room now turns to wide receiver Tanook Hines, who is coming off an impressive freshman year with USC.

Hines finished the 2025 season recording a total of 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. Hines put on impressive performances in the Trojans' two losses last season against the Oregon Ducks and the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl, in which he recorded 100-plus yards.

Expectations are high on Hines to lead the new-look Trojans' wide receiver group that also includes NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

Waymond Jordan

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a season-ending ankle injury in last year's 31-13 home win over the Michigan Wolverines at the Coliseum, Waymond Jordan returns to the Trojans looking to be one of USC's two dominant running backs next to former walk-on King Miller.

Before his injury, Jordan put together some impressive performances, finishing his season that was cut short with 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. This season, Jordan aims to take a step forward in that category and reach 1,000 rushing yards.

With the CFP as the Trojans' end goal, Jordan and Miller look to form one of the most dominant rushing duos in the Big Ten this season.

Jide Abasiri

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri is among the top returning players on the Trojans' defense as the team gears up for the season. Abasiri broke out for the Trojans' defense last season, recording 26 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Entering a pivotal season for the Trojans' defense, Abasiri looks to carry that momentum over for USC and be a top leader throughout the year. Abasiri was one of the three players who represented the Trojans at Big Ten Media Days along with quarterback Jayden Maiava and former Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren.

Abasiri has come a long way since he first put on the Trojans uniform in 2024. At Big Ten Media Days, he spoke about how he's changed since his freshman season.

"My freshman year, I was really hard on myself when I wasn't getting the playing time I wanted to. And I felt like that really stunted my development. Instead of focusing on my abilities and improvement, I was focused on playing time. So I think this year will be better to focus on my development, my skills, and not focus on the outside noise."

This couldn't be more important for Abasiri and the Trojans as their defense looks to play a critical role in leading USC to the CFP.

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