Where Does USC Trojans' Football Schedule Rank Among Big Ten's Toughest?
Heading into their second season in the Big Ten, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is among the college football coaches facing the most pressure in 2025.
USC will have the sixth-toughest schedule in the conference, according to CBS Sports. The Trojans should cruise through its two early non-conference games against Missouri State and Georgia Southern.
Former USC coach Clay Helton making his return the Coliseum as the coach of Georgia Southern will create intriguing storylines in week 2 but the game most likely won’t.
The Trojans have a tough road schedule, and for a program that has not won a game in the central or eastern time zone since 2012, that will make each one of them noteworthy.
USC will travel to Champaign on Sep. 25 to face Illinois, which has the potential to be a ranked matchup. The Fighting Illini won 10 games a year ago and return star quarterback Luke Altmyer.
MORE: Caleb Williams Work Ethic Addressed By Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Battling USC For Elite Defensive Line Recruit
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Criticized For Comments On Notre Dame Rivalry
MORE: Big Update In USC Trojans' DJ Wingfield Eligibility Lawsuit vs. NCAA
After returning from a bye in week 6, the Trojans will host Michigan on Oct. 11. USC fell 27-24 to the Wolverines a year ago in their Big Ten debut, when running back Kalel Mullings scored the game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
Michigan’s trip out west will be a big test for five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, but the Wolverines do have road matchups against Oklahoma and Nebraska beforehand.
From Michigan, the Trojans will immediately head to South Bend and face Notre Dame, a place they have not won since 2011. And with the future of the rivalry up in the air, the matchup in mid-October has increased stakes.
USC will have its second bye after the game against the Irish and then face Nebraska on Nov. 11. The Trojans defeated Nebraska 28-20 at home last season when they picked off quarterback Dylan Raiola in the end zone on the last play of regulation.
The Cornhuskers sophomore quarterback now has a full season as a starter under his belt and coach Matt Rhule has a much more talented roster in Lincoln heading into his third year.
After back-to-back home games against Northwestern and Iowa, USC will square off against Oregon in a highly anticipated showdown against their west coast foe in Eugene on Nov. 22. It's certainly a game both fan bases have had circled on their calendars since the 2024 season ended.
Finally, the Trojans will wrap up the regular season against crosstown rival UCLA at the Coliseum.
Another 7-5 finish won’t cut it for Riley. However, firing Riley could be difficult for USC because of the massive buyout and financial burden it would put on the university, considering other expenses such as NIL and revenue-sharing.
But another disappointing season could significantly impact its 2026 recruiting class that is ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country, depending on the site and future classes as well.