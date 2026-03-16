USC Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams Already Turning Heads in Spring Practice

The USC Trojans know exactly who their starting quarterback will be in 2026 with redshirt senior Jayden Maiava returning for another season as USC’s starter after opting to delay the NFL Draft. Behind him, however, freshman quarterback Jonas Williams has quickly become one of the most intriguing storylines of spring practice.

Williams arrived at USC this spring after graduating early from Lincoln-Way East High School in Illinois, where he built one of the most prolific passing resumes in state history. The four-star recruit finished his prep career with 11,347 passing yards and 147 touchdowns, both Illinois High School Association records.

Brewing Quarterback Battle

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s USC’s freshman QB Jonas Williams launching a deep pass to sophomore WR Corey Simms for a +35-yard completion.



USC’s future is so BRIGHT ✌️😎 pic.twitter.com/6Msg0hPmmT — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) March 10, 2026

With former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet transferring out to join the LSU Tigers, the race for the No. 2 spot behind Maiava has become a central storyline in USC’s spring practices. The competition currently pits Williams against veteran quarterback Sam Huard, a former five-star recruit who transferred to USC after stops at Washington and Cal Poly.

Huard enjoyed his most productive collegiate season in 2023 at Cal Poly, completing 185 of 304 passes for 2,205 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He did not play in 2024 after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury but returned to USC for his final year of eligibility.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Huard brings experience, Williams arrives with significant recruiting momentum. The Illinois native ranked No. 106 overall and No. 7 quarterback nationally in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Evaluating Williams’ projection, 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins highlighted both his production and long-term potential.

“Tracking to exit high school as a four-year starter and has a chance to set all-time passing records in Illinois,” Ivins wrote in his evaluation. “Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can thrive in an up-tempo attack. On the younger side for the grade, which signals best football is likely ahead of him.”

Early spring practice clips have already shown flashes of that ability, including several deep throws to freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman. We may only see him in limited action this upcoming season, but the arm is live in spring training camp and potential stardom is shining early on.

A Clear Runway Toward USC’s Future

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if Williams spends the 2026 season learning behind Maiava, the Trojans’ quarterback depth chart suggests his opportunity may come sooner rather than later.

Maiava and Huard are both entering their final seasons of eligibility, meaning Williams is currently projected to be the only scholarship quarterback expected to return in 2027.

USC coach Lincoln Riley recently spoke about Williams’ early development and maturity since arriving on campus. Riley explained that the freshman has already demonstrated traits that suggest he can grow into a future starter.

“He’s carried himself up to this point like he’s a little bit older,” Riley told ESPN. “He’s got a good skill set. He’s a good athlete, he’s got a good mind for it. He’s going to get a lot of reps. He’s going to have a great opportunity to improve and have a chance to really develop just because we don’t have a ton of guys in the room right now.”

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That reality gives Williams a valuable developmental runway. USC could still pursue additional quarterbacks through recruiting or the transfer portal, particularly after missing on five-star Peyton Houston, who committed to LSU. The Trojans have also shown interest in four-star quarterback Dane Weber, though no offer has been extended yet.

Still, Williams’ early enrollment and strong spring performance have already positioned him as a central piece of USC’s long-term plans. For now, Maiava leads the Trojans into the 2026 season. But if early returns are any indication, the next chapter of USC’s quarterback story may already be waiting in the wings.

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