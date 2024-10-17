USC Trojans Freshman Quinten Joyner, Starting Running Back in 2025?
The USC Trojans landed class of 2023 running back Quinten Joyner in December of 2022. Joyner was ranked as the No. 4 ranked running back recruit in his class per 247sports.
As a true freshman in 2023, Joyner saw limited action and only had 17 touches in four games. He decided it was best for him to take a redshirt year and has shown flashes of brilliance in 2024.
Quinten Joyner, Big Time Play Maker
Trojans running back Quinten Joyner has shown why the Trojans he was such a highly touted recruit a year ago. As the backup to Trojans starting senior running back Woody Marks, Joyner has had 30 carries for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging a whopping 9.8 yards per carry! Additionally, he has 7 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Joyner seems to have a big play on at least one of the six or seven times he touches the ball each game. This was on full display against Penn State on Saturday.
Late in the first quarter against the Nittany Lions, Joyner took an end-around handoff from Trojans’ quarterback Miller Moss faked a reverse to wide receiver Zachariah Branch and went down the left side of the field for a 75-yard touchdown. It was a brilliant play call dialed up from coach Lincoln Riley, but Joyner was the one who read the block and then made a mad dash to the end zone.
Early in the second quarter, with the Trojans in the Penn State red zone, Joyner caught a screen pass and ran it in for a 10-yard touchdown. He did a little bit of everything, but the Trojans eventually fell short in overtime, 33-30.
Joyner To Take the Reigns in 2025?
There is no question who the Trojans bell cow back is for the 2024 season. Senior running back Woody Marks has been good for the Trojans in his first year in Los Angeles after being at Mississippi State for the previous four years. With USC, Marks has 101 carries for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, this will be Mark's last year.
Quinten Joyner is making a great case for being the feature back for USC next season. USC will likely rely on Marks for the remainder of the season but expect to still get a good dose of Joyner.
Depending on how the Trojans season ends up, they may want to give Joyner more run just to see how he handles being more of a featured back as they head into 2025.
