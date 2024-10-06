USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Questions on Minnesota Overturned Touchdown
The No. 11 USC Trojans lost to Minnesota 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 5. It’s hard to win games on the road in conference play.
The Golden Gophers scored in the final minute on a fourth down quarterback sneak with Max Brosmer. The officials initially ruled Brosmer short of the end zone, giving the Trojans the ball in a tie game. However, the play was reviewed and changed to a touchdown.
After the game, a reporter asked Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad if he thought Minnesota reached the goal line on the Gopher's last touchdown.
"Don't ask him that. Next question," said USC coach Lincoln Riley before Muhammad could respond. "Who cares what he says on that? Like what, a player's opinion? Let's ask a more professional question."
The Trojans once again found themselves in a dogfight on the road in the first half. The total yardage, first downs gained, and turnover battle were virtually deadlocked at the half. The score was10-10 thanks to a career-long 54-yard field goal from kicker Michael Lantz just before intermission.
The Trojans came into the game with a plus-32 second-half scoring margin and experience in close-ball games. They leaned heavily on that muscle memory to grind out a few hard-fought drives to take control of the game with a great scoring drive and two early defensive stops that had Minnesota on the ropes.
An early fourth-quarter near sack strip flew into the air and turned into a Miller Moss interception. That was a massive turning point because the Trojans had a 17-10 lead and were driving in Golden Gopher territory with a chance to essentially put the ball game away. It may sound like a broken record at this point, but it’s the truth, the same issues that have been on tape for the Trojans cost them a ball game.
The Golden Gophers reeled off 14 consecutive points, concluding with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that left the Trojans less than a minute to go in the game. At 24-17, USC’s only option was a touchdown. While quarterback Miller Moss got the Trojans in striking distance, it wasn’t quite enough as Moss was intercepted while taking a shot to the end zone.
Minnesota beat the USC Trojans for the first time since 1955.
The biggest issue with the offense, and honestly the team, is the trouble the Trojans have protecting quarterback Miller Moss. He came into the game as the most-hit and pressured quarterback in the Big Ten and the most-hit quarterback in the country. The Trojans didn’t fair much better today in that aspect.
The quick passing game and Moss’ decisiveness provided relief on some passing attempts, but when USC had to truly go five-step dropback it wasn’t pretty.
Moss notably added muscle mass and weight going into this season and he’s needed it. The Trojans must find a way to keep Moss upright. Their season ultimately depends on it.
As for the biggest red flag on the defense? Their inability to hold the line in the biggest moments of the game. The defense, much like the Michigan game, was superb up until the last stand. Minnesota ran for 193 yards, most of which came on the final two possessions. The Big Ten trenches discourse has surrounded the Trojans, but they’ve mostly held up.
The time of possession was virtually even so being worn down isn’t an excuse. The Trojans held the Gophers to 2/8 on 3rd downs, but the Gophers converted twice on 4th down, one being the go-ahead touchdown. Sometimes, the scheme isn’t the issue. The Trojans don’t have an issue there defensively. In this case, USC needs their playmakers to step up in the biggest moments. They’ve done it before, they must do it more.
Lincoln Riley-led teams have been in this situation multiple times. A lead, an offense that’s humming, and a decision to make: run the ball and control the clock or pass. On the drive that ultimately flipped momentum with the interception, the Trojans dropped back on third and four from the Minnesota 35.
Sounds fairly normal to throw there, right? Not so fast. The Trojans averaged 6.2 yards per carry and held a seven-point lead. At that point, the worst-case scenario if they failed to convert was a short fourth down attempt or a field goal attempt to potentially go up 10 points with 10 minutes remaining.
You could say that’s hypercritical, but the very next possession, tied at 17-17, there wasn’t a single rushing attempt. Minnesota got the ball back after a three-and-out and the rest is history. When will Riley trust his run game to close out these close contests?
USC has shown how resilient they are, maybe too much for everyone’s liking this early into the year. They’ll have to prove it every week from here on out to reach their goals. There’s no more wiggle room. There’s no more grace period. The Trojans have to win out.
Across the college football landscape, many ranked teams were tested against unranked foes. Georgia passed the Auburn test, and Ohio State passed the Iowa test. Alabama fell to Vanderbilt in one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Michigan faltered on the road to Washington. Tennessee was upset by Arkansas.
