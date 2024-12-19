USC Trojans Hosting Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Mark Hamper From Idaho
Former Idaho receiver Mark Hamper will take an official with the USC Trojans starting Thursday, Dec. 19. His former teammate, receiver Jordan Dwyer is taking a visit of his own with the Trojans starting Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Hamper entered the transfer portal on Sunday, Dec. 15 following the Vandals loss to Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals and immediately garnered a ton of interests from Power 4 programs. The Oregon native is being pursued by Washington State, Utah, Arizona State, Wisconsin and Stanford. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Hamper was a three-star prospect coming out of West Linn (OR) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. In his first season with the Vandals, he reeled in 49 receptions for 961 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him FCS Freshman All-American honors. Hamper was also a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding freshman player at the FCS level.
The two former Idaho teammates are high on the Trojans priority list during this transfer portal window because of the departures of former five-star recruits Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson, and Kyron Hudson since the portal opened. All three were key contributors of offense this past season.
The Trojans have already missed out on one transfer receiver when former Tulsa pass-catcher Joseph Williams committed to Utah Wednesday morning. Williams took an official visit with USC last weekend and was set to take four more this week, starting with Mississippi State, Utah and Washington during the week and finishing up with Colorado over the weekend. However, Williams decided to end his recruiting process in Salt Lake City with the Utes.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is also targeting former Purdue receiver Jaron Tibbs, who has a busy schedule himself. Tibbs was at Wake Forest last weekend and is taking visits to Kansas State and Arkansas this week before making his way out west for his official visit with the Trojans this weekend.
USC signed three receivers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, four-stars Tanook Hines, Romero Ison and Corey Simms. Freshman Xavier Jordan was a four-star prospect coming out of local Sierra Canyon (CA) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Jordan was the No. 20 receiver and No. 98 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Depending on what receivers the Trojans are able to land in this transfer portal window and when it opens again in the spring, they may be forced to play a number of young players to compliment Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane in 2025.
