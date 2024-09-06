USC Trojans to Host Five-Star Recruits Ty Jackson and Jerome Myles
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been known to swing big. Five-star linebacker Ty Jackson and five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles are among the best high school players in the country at their respective positions. Having both of them visiting USC together is a win for the Trojans.
Jackson is ranked as the best inside linebacker in the class of 2025 per ESPN Recruiting Nation. Jackson is a senior at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee, Florida, and he is listed at 6-2, 205 pounds.
247sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Jackson "a tackling machine."
USC is not the only school pursuing Jackson. The elite linebacker prospect has already visited Penn State, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee. USC getting Jackson out to the west coast for a visit is an accomplishment itself.
Visiting the USC Trojans with Jackson this weekend will be fellow five-star from the class of 2025, wide receiver Jerome Myles. Myles attends Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.
Myles is ranked as the fifth-best wide receiver in the class of 2025 by ESPN Recruiting Nation. Not only does he have a 6-foot-3, athletic frame for a wide receiver, he also has “track speed” according to 247sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. Myles has a personal best in the 100 meter dash of 10.57 and 21.30 in the 200 meter dash.
The wide receiver prospect has paid visits to Ole Miss, Cal, Utah, Arkansas, Michigan, Arizona, and Boise State.
The USC Trojans have a lot of pressure on them in recruiting as other schools have been poaching players from the Trojans' backyard of Southern California. NIL has completely changed the game when it comes to recruiting.
USC is going to need all the help they can get as they enter their first year in the Big Ten. This fanbase expects a championship-caliber team with the amount of resources they put into their football program.
The Big Ten era for USC is off to a great start with their win over LSU in week one. Next up for the Trojans, the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
