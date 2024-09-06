All Trojans

USC Trojans to Host Five-Star Recruits Ty Jackson and Jerome Myles

USC Trojans top recruiting targets are set to pay a visit this week. Five-star linebacker Ty Jackson and five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles are at USC for official visits Sept. 6-8. The Trojans are in heated recruiting battles for these two blue-chip prospects. 

Cory Pappas

Seminole Ridge Community High School varsity football player Ty Jackson stands for a portrait session during a media day at Delray Beach Golf Club on August 3, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Seminole Ridge Community High School varsity football player Ty Jackson stands for a portrait session during a media day at Delray Beach Golf Club on August 3, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla. / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has been known to swing big. Five-star linebacker Ty Jackson and five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles are among the best high school players in the country at their respective positions. Having both of them visiting USC together is a win for the Trojans.

Jackson is ranked as the best inside linebacker in the class of 2025 per ESPN Recruiting Nation. Jackson is a senior at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee, Florida, and he is listed at 6-2, 205 pounds.

247sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Jackson "a tackling machine."

USC is not the only school pursuing Jackson. The elite linebacker prospect has already visited Penn State, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee. USC getting Jackson out to the west coast for a visit is an accomplishment itself.

Seminole Ridge Community High School varsity football player Ty Jackson stands for a portrait session during a media day
Seminole Ridge Community High School varsity football player Ty Jackson stands for a portrait session during a media day at Delray Beach Golf Club on August 3, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla. / THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Visiting the USC Trojans with Jackson this weekend will be fellow five-star from the class of 2025, wide receiver Jerome Myles. Myles attends Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

Myles is ranked as the fifth-best wide receiver in the class of 2025 by ESPN Recruiting Nation. Not only does he have a 6-foot-3, athletic frame for a wide receiver, he also has “track speed” according to 247sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins. Myles has a personal best in the 100 meter dash of 10.57 and 21.30 in the 200 meter dash.  

The wide receiver prospect has paid visits to Ole Miss, Cal, Utah, Arkansas, Michigan, Arizona, and Boise State.

The USC Trojans have a lot of pressure on them in recruiting as other schools have been poaching players from the Trojans' backyard of Southern California. NIL has completely changed the game when it comes to recruiting. 

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football medi
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

USC is going to need all the help they can get as they enter their first year in the Big Ten. This fanbase expects a championship-caliber team with the amount of resources they put into their football program. 

The Big Ten era for USC is off to a great start with their win over LSU in week one. Next up for the Trojans, the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.    

MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss

MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Reveals Tackling Improvements

Published
Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football