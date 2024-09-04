How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
In their home-opener, the No. 13 USC Trojans (1-0) host Utah State (1-0) on Saturday, September 7th at 8 p.m. PT. The Trojans look to keep the momentum in their inaugural Big Ten conference season, after a massive week one victory over the LSU Tigers in front of a national audience of 9.2 million viewers.
The Trojans would be smart to not overlook the the Mountain West conference's Utah State, which has had success upsetting AP top-25 teams. The Aggies have won five of it's last 17 games against ranked teams.
HOW TO WATCH
The matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Unfortunately, that means many USC fans will not be able to watch their favorite football team this Saturday. The Big Ten Network has made a huge error at the start of the new era for the conference.
The disagreement between Comcast/Xfinity and the Big Ten Network had led to blackouts in California and the Pacific Northwest. Already, many fans of USC, the Washington Huskies, Oreogn Ducks and the UCLA Bruins have been affected.
Barring a late agreement, USC and Washington fans with Comcast/Xfinity will not be able to view their week two games. UCLA is on a bye and Oregon's game is broadcast on peacock.
Here is the statement from a Comcast spokesperson on the Xfinity-Big Ten Network standoff mess.
“As the one distribution partner that declined to expand along with us, Comcast/Xfinity viewers in many areas will not have access to live broadcasts of the highly anticipated inaugural B1G season games for Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington,” said the Big Ten Network.
A similar distribution issue happened when Nebraska, Rutgers, and Maryland were added to the Big Ten and the problem was resolved. Unfortunately for the west coast sports fans, it appear there is not an urgent deadline.
“This will take a little bit of time,” reported Oregon journalist John Canzano via a source.
If you are Xfinity/Comcast customer looking for Trojans, Ducks, Huskies or Bruins - fuboTV is a popular option to have access to the Big Ten Network. All of the football games that air on Big Ten Network will also be available to stream on Fubo. The service is currently offering a free trial, giving new subscribers a chance to watch a few Big Ten matchups before purchasing a plan. 7-day trial here.
To listen on radio, fans can tune to ESPN LA 710AM Radio, Trojan Radio Network--KSHP 1400AM, USCTrojans.com and KABC.com and on SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 197, 198, 39
The Trojans are trending up in the 2024 College Football Season. USC has jumped from No. 23 to No. 13 in the AP Top-25 Poll. The ten spot skyrocket is the biggest mover of the week.
The Trojans enter their first season in the Big Ten conference with quarterback Miller Moss at the helm. In the win vs. LSU, Moss finished with a career-best 378 yards, on 27-for-36 (.750) while throwing one touchdown in the 27-20 victory. The sophomore's Heisman Trophy odds have skyrocketed and he earned Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week for his performance.
MORE: Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers
MORE: College Football Rankings: USC Trojans Skyrocket in AP Poll Top 25
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley Phone Blowing Up After LSU Game?
MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects