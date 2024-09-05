USC Trojans Defensive Coordinator D'Anton Lynn Reveals Tackling Improvements
One of the hottest names in college football, USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke to the media after Wednesday's practice for the first time since the Trojans’ 27-20 upset win over LSU on Sunday night.
On second half adjustments
The Trojans defense were getting shredded in the first half by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense. Nussmeier connected with Kyren Lacy for seven receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown in the opening half as the USC pass defense was playing a bend, don't break style.
USC proceeded to hold Lacy to zero catches in the second half, shutting down the Tiger’s best pass weapon.
Lynn gave all the credit to his players for the success.
"The guy's went out and locked into their keys, to the splits, and played at a high level."
To say the Trojans played at a high level is putting it lightly, holding Lacy to nothing and limiting the Tigers to just 71 rush yards in the second half. One of the many issues with the defenses of year's past was the inability to make adjustments at the half. With a defensive coaching staff with multiple years worth of coordinating, it's no wonder the Trojans were able to adapt.
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart Shares Old Photo, History With Miller Moss
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah State, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
On why Bear Alexander's snaps were limited
One of the bright spots of USC's 2023 defense was Bear Alexander. The transfer from Georgia, had 47 tackles as an interior defensive lineman last season and was expected to be an emerging star for Lynn's inagural defense. Instead, Alexander was out-snapped by multiple members of the unit and didn't even start when the Tigers' opened the game on offense.
Lynn attributed the lack of snaps to rotation.
"We're gonna try and rotate all those guys and get those guys reps," Lynn said. "During the game, I'm thinking of a bunch of other things, so i'm not exactly aware of who's getting what," he added.
Lynn also mentioned that on snaps are considered a week to week decision. defensive line will rotate as well as the defensive backs group.
"Each week, same thing with the DBs, it will be a little bit different as far as who plays what, how much, and what role that person has."
With the Men of Troy slated to play their home opener on Saturday against Utah State, expect more players to see higher reps compared to the win over LSU.
On tackling during game against LSU
One of the most glaring issues with USC's defense last season was tackling. Against LSU, the most impressive improvement the Trojans defense made was tackling. Time after time, we saw the USC defenders make open field tackles and limited the amount of big plays thanks to their gang tackling.
"The tackling was getting better, it wasn't perfect, there was some misses that we need to correct...it's something we have been emphasizing with all positional groups."
With Kamari Ramsey being the game's leading tackler, with eight tackles, it was obvious that tackling was emphasized to the Trojans over the offseason.
In their home-opener, the No. 13 USC Trojans (1-0) host Utah State (1-0) on Saturday, September 7th at 8 p.m. PT.
MORE: Big Ten Title Odds Update: USC Trojans Jump After Beating LSU Tigers
MORE: College Football Rankings: USC Trojans Skyrocket in AP Poll Top 25
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Lincoln Riley Phone Blowing Up After LSU Game?
MORE: Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: USC in Contention for Trio of Coveted Prospects
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation