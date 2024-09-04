Former USC Trojans Running Back Reggie Bush to Lead Trojans Out of Tunnel?
Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush sat down for an interview earlier today with the Los Angeles Times. Bush teased that the idea of him leading the Trojans out of the Coliseum during a home game “is definitely in the works.” Bush went on to say that “It’s not something USC would need to ask me. It’s already a yes.”
He went on about how special it would be for him and his family. This would mean a lot to Bush as he recently just received his 2005 Heisman trophy back after having to forfeit it in 2010.
Reggie Bush Back on Sidelines
Former USC Trojans star Reggie Bush was on the sidelines for No. 23 USC’s big 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU on Sunday night in Las Vegas. This was Bush’s first time back at a Trojan game since he got his Heisman trophy reinstated. It would be very cool to see Bush leading the Trojans out of the tunnel at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Seeing Bush back on the sidelines Sunday night, knowing his Heisman trophy had rightfully returned to him was a sight for sore eyes. Not only for USC Trojans fans, but for all college football fans.
Bush had to forfeit his 2005 Heisman trophy in 2010 due to NCAA sanctions which included Bush getting improper benefits. This also resulted in the Trojans receiving a two year postseason ban.
Bush had essentially been “ghosted” by the Heisman Trust committee and was not present at any of the Heisman ceremonies or in any “Heisman House” TV commercials the past 14 years. There has finally been a resolution. We can expect to see him present at these events in the future.
Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman Season
The former USC Trojans running back, Bush, had his Heisman reinstated in April of 2024. It was long overdue, especially with the NIL era of college football that has dawned upon us.
Reggie Bush won the 2005 Heisman Trophy with the Trojans and is considered one of the most explosive players in the history of college football.
In Bush’s Heisman season, he ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. On top of that, he added another 478 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Bush was also the Trojans punt and kick returner where he added another touchdown. Overall, in his three seasons with the Trojans, Bush racked up 4470 yards from scrimmage and 38 touchdowns. These are video game numbers.
Bush is a national champion with USC, an all-American, a Heisman Trophy winner, and a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints. A player of his stature should be celebrated by everyone, and now he finally is.
