USC Trojans to Host Key Visit With Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

The USC Trojans locked in their 2026 quarterback in Jonas Williams but have no 2027 signal-caller committed.

Yet coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff have their sights set on winning over a fast-rising four-star talent. Who's one representing the next class and coming all the way from the Motor City.

USC Hosting 4-star Quarterback Donald Tabron II

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC insider for On3/Rivals Scott Schrader revealed Donald Tabron II of Cass Technical in Detroit is flying into Los Angeles for the weekend of June 12-14. The four-star passer will be visiting the Trojans for the second time since Oct. 2025, when he watched USC defeat Michigan 31-13.

Elite Four-Star 2028 QB DONALD TABRON at #USC This Week ✌🏼



With Trojan DB Alex Graham, a Detroit (MI) Cass Tech Alum https://t.co/GxdcJuNLMA via @On3USC @donaldtabronII pic.twitter.com/BsCapiA3Wq — Scott Schrader (@SchraderOn3) June 10, 2026

This isn't the first time a Cass Technical talent has become attractable for USC. Redshirt freshman cornerback Alex Graham starred for the Motor City powerhouse, including elevating them to a No. 1 ranking in Michigan during the 2024 season. Cass Technical went on to capture the state's Division 1 Region 4 championship before he landed at USC.

Tabron is already the headliner for the 2028 class at "Cass Tech." He holds 31 scholarship offers as of June. USC currently hasn't officially offered but again, he's had communication with Trojans coaches.

How Donald Tabron II Rose to National Recruit

Donald Tabron II, 16, a quarterback at Cass Technical High School, throws a football during a private workout in Detroit on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tabron presents a high ceiling this early into his prep career. Not just limited to his impressive and still growing 6-4, 200-pound frame either.

He's lost just one game in his varsity football career, boasting a 23-1 overall record as the starter. Tabron already owns 52 career touchdown passes including the 35 he tossed last season.

Tabron looks poised immediately in the pocket operating Cass Technical's RPO (run-pass option) offense. He quickly identifies the open target in less than two seconds on multiple occasions. Tabron even threads the needle between two defenders, showing how composed and advanced he is in trusting his wide receivers.

Riley and the offensive coaches likely love this aspect of Tabron: His deep attacking ability. Tabron can launch the football 40+ yards without needing to pump fake it. Not many underclassman quarterbacks can pull off that feat.

Tabron presents more of a touch thrower element. Teams like USC likely want to see how he fares when facing a heavier rush and if he can create plays in chaos, a la Caleb Williams.

USC Continues This Trend if it Wins Over Donald Tabron II

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Riley, general manager Chad Bowden and the rest of the USC staff already face some heavyweight programs that want Tabron should they extend an offer and aggressively recruit him. National champion Indiana offered Tabron, same with title game runner-up Miami and SEC powers Texas A&M plus LSU.

Riley and USC could continue landing out-of-state quarterbacks by landing Tabron, though.

Granted, the Maryland native Caleb Williams came via the transfer portal with Riley. Honolulu, Hawai'i native Jayden Maiava was another portal addition. Even the 2026 recruit signing Jonas Williams hails from out of state via Frankfort, Illinois.

Tabron can join Jonas Williams as Midwest recruits coming to lead the USC offense for the future. The 2028 talent also adds to the current Cass Technical representation too if he shuts his recruitment down early.

USC is creating a notable winning streak out of hosting blue chip recruits and then sealing their decision. Best believe the Trojans will aim to coax, sell and land Tabron right away before his recruiting process becomes even busier.

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