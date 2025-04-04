USC Trojans Hosting Star-Studded List of Recruits: Tyler Atkinson, Davon Benjamin, Havon Finney
The USC Trojans hosted a star-stuffed list of recruits last weekend as they wrapped up their first week of spring practice. Several prominent alumni returned to campus, including 2022 Heisman trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
USC is set to host another impressive list of recruits starting Friday, April 4. The Trojans have been hot on the recruiting trail, holding 19 commitments in their No. 1 ranked class for the 2026 cycle and have no intention of slowing down.
A handful of commitments are making their way back to campus, including Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga and four-star receiver Trent Mosley, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, Lincoln Way-East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Chase Deniz.
Grayson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson headlines the uncommitted prospects that will be USC this weekend. The Trojans hold one commitment from a linebacker in the Peach State in Gainesville five-star Xavier Griffin. It will be tough to pull the Atkinson out of his home state but that’s not gonna stop USC from making a strong recruiting pitch.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star cornerback Havon Finney will be back on campus for the second time this spring. The recently reclassified prospect is a high priority for the Trojans. USC already has two commits from his school in three-star athlete Madden Riordan and receiver Ja’Myron Baker. They also have four players from the local high school on the roster.
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt will be back on campus for the first time since Junior Day in early February. He has an official visit scheduled in June. His teammate Ace Leutele, a 2028 prospect will join him. Leutele will certainly be a name to know for the future. USC continues to work to rebuild its recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse.
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Davon Benjamin will visit USC for the second time in the last month. He visited in early March. Benjamin has not locked in an official visit with the Trojans yet. His teammate, four-star running Deshonne Redeaux will be on on campus Friday before announcing his college decision on Saturday, April 5.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star receiver and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams is expected to be on campus. The Trojans were not involved in Williams’ recruitment when he announced his pledge in December, having just offered him in late March. His coach and offensive coordinator were at USC on Thursday. Williams is a flip target to keep an eye on. The Trojans hold a commitment from his teammate three-star athlete Joshua Holland.
Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star interior offensive lineman Samuel Utu will return to Los Angeles for the second time since the Trojans began spring practice last week. USC has long been considered the favorite to land the coveted offensive line from Orange County. Folsom (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov is making the trip down to Southern California.
“I’ve said over and over again and I mean it, the best high school football in the country is played in California,” said USC general manager Chad Bowden. “That doesn’t mean we’re not going to go elsewhere, but the best football is played in California, especially in Southern California and we’re going to kill it in California as we already have.”
Duncanville (Texas) four-star EDGE Kevin Ford is visiting USC before he returns in June for his official visit. Dyke (Va.) four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone is making the trip out west. Prosper (Texas) three-star defensive lineman Jake Johnson will also be on campus. Duluth (Ga.) three-star cornerback and South Carolina commit Peyton Dyer is expected this weekend.
USC will host several top 2027 prospects headlined by Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) four-star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Tustin (Calif.) four-star linebacker Taven Epps. The Trojans will also have Benton (La.) four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, Anderson (Ohio) cornerback Ace Alston and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) defensive lineman Kasi Currie on campus.