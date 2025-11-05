Why USC Trojans Are Huge 'Winner' In College Football Playoff Rankings
The USC Trojans are coming off a statement 21-17 road win at the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and are now rewarded with two consecutive home games in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
November football is crucial for every college football team, arguably with one or two losses. Why? The CFP races are now in full force with four weeks left in the regular season.
Marking the first official CFP Top 25 Rankings, the USC Trojans earn a rewarding ranking. The Trojans are a "winner" of the first rankings.
USC Trojans Slotted At No. 19 In CFP Rankings
The Trojans checked in at No. 19, this marks their first CFP Ranking since the 2023 season, when USC was slotted at No. 20.
USC's No. 19 ranking has them slotted right behind No. 18 Miami Hurricanes, and right in front of the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, who the Trojans face at home in week 12 for an early afternoon 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pittsburgh
25. Tennessee
CFP Fate Is In USC's Hands: Win Out, And They Are In
USC is a winner of the first rankings - because the Trojans destiny is in their own hands.
USC enters one final stretch of Big Ten competition after their final bye on Oct. 25. Their remaining schedule features three homes games and one more road contest, which now includes two ranked opponents, who they face back-to-back.
USC's next four matchups include vs. Northwestern on Nov. 7, vs. No. 20 Iowa on Nov. 15, at No. 9 Oregon on Nov. 22 and vs. UCLA on Nov. 29 to close out the regular season.
The key to all four of these matchups is the need to win. The likelihood of USC being in serious 12-team bracket conversations is in reach. However, if the Trojans lose just one more through November, it will most likely knock them out of any contention.
The College Football world has seen what the Trojans are capable of, especially after a struggling start in the first half of the Nebraska game entering halftime down 14-6. For USC to come out in the second half and hold the Cornhuskers to just a field goal in 30 minutes of play, proves their team 21-17 win can help power them through the rest of Big Ten play.
While USC may be one of four one conference loss teams, they are also one of four two-loss Big Ten teams still in the fight for a CFP bid.
Given that both undefeated No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana finish the regular season perfect, they'll both earn spots, as well as one-loss No. 9 Oregon. So that leaves No. 19 USC, No. 20 Iowa, No. 21 Michigan and No. 23 Washington left in the race if a fourth Big Ten team is chosen.
Just like coach Lincoln Riley said on Trojan's Live, November football will mean everything for the Trojans.
"This is championship November. This is the time where if you're going to do it, you got to go play your best ball," Riley said on Trojans Live.
USC continues Big Ten play hosting Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. on FOX.