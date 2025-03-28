USC Trojans Host Impressive List of Recruits: 5-Star Ryder Lyons, 4-Star Shaun Scott
The USC Trojans hosted an impressive list of recruits for their first day of spring practice on Tuesday, headlined by Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
On Thursday, USC had another star-studded list of blue-chip recruits on campus, including Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu, IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey and Serra (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Khary Wilder.
"I had great conversations with coach Lincoln Riley, couch Doug Belk, coach Trovon Reed, coach D’Anton Lynn and general manager Chad Bowen,” Brandon Arrington told 247Sports. “The conversations were awesome and they're all making me feel like the biggest priority."
The Trojans hosted three commits from their No. 1 ranked recruiting in Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star athlete Madden Riordan and Ja’Myron “Tron” Baker on campus.
Lockhart and Riordan have been vocal throughout the recruiting process about actively pursuing top players from Southern California to join them in Los Angeles. Riordan has preached a simple message, “stay home and be a part of something special.”
Lyons, the top-ranked player in the state of California according to the On3 Industry Rankings, is one of the most coveted players in the country. USC is still considered the favorite to land Lyons according to the On3 RPM, but Michigan has recently entered the mix and is going all-in to land a five-star quarterback in back-to-back recruiting cycles.
Scott returns to campus for the second time this month. The highly touted linebacker is one of a handful of prospects from Mater Dei the Trojans are in hot pursuit of as they work restore a recruiting pipeline with the national powerhouse. Similar to his high school teammate, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, USC was not involved heavily involved in Scott's recruitment in the fall, but the arrival of Bowden has changed everything.
“They are recruiting me really hard right now, so I’ll definitely be there a lot in the spring,” Scott told On3. “I always feel some type of way because USC was one of my big schools to me. You know, they weren’t recruiting me as hard, but everything has changed. I like how what they’re building now. They’re going to get a first-class program."
USC has long been considered the favorites to land Utu. As the Trojans push for highly touted recruits in Southern California, the four-star offensive lineman is high on their wish list.
They currently hold 16 commitments for their 2026 class, the most in the country, and it is a class that is growing by the week. USC can continue to gain momentum in recruiting over the next few weeks with spring practice underway in Los Angeles.