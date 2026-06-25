How USC's Incoming Five-Star Recruits Can Carve Out Key Roles

For the 2026 recruiting cycle, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have the No. 1 overall class, which has included two five-star recruits in defensive end Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman.

With these two five-star recruits, there is one question: when will Wafle and Bowman see game action, and could they see significant snaps as soon as this coming season?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

Starting with Luke Wafle at defensive end, he may be able to earn significant snaps in 2026, especially because he graduated a semester early from high school and has been practicing with USC throughout the spring.

Wafle being with the Trojans throughout this spring is huge, especially because it gives him a chance to adapt to the pace of the college game, build chemistry with his teammates, and showcase that he has what it takes to compete with even the best players on USC’s roster.

On the edge, Wafle already possesses the ability to make big plays in both the run game and the pass game with great production during his senior season at Hun School. In Wafle’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 99 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks, showcasing his ability to make plays and have an impact on the game regardless of what down it was.

Wafle also has a frame that should help him to adjust well to the college game as he stands at 6-6 and 265 pounds. With the length that Wafle has, in addition to having a strong base, the strength program with the Trojans should help him to add the necessary tools he needs to have an opportunity to fully maximize his skill set.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In terms of when Wafle would get on the field in a rotational role for USC, that will come down to how the coaches thought he performed in the spring and how he plays in fall camp, in addition to the competition that the Trojans have at defensive end. The players Wafle will be fighting for reps against include edge rushers, Kameryn Crawford, Braylan Shelby, Jadyn Ramos, and, in some situations, Jahkeem Stewart.

To earn reps, Wafle will definitely have his hands full with several solid players who could play at defensive end, but with the production Wafle has shown and the frame that he has, Wafle should be able to carve himself a role at some point during the 2026 season and could potentially become a starter if his play warrants that.

Heading into next season, Wafle’s ability to consistently make plays during camp and use his size to his advantage are two factors that may determine his role at 2026, and at this point, it seems quite likely that he will earn reps and become a contributor for the Trojans rather than the alternative.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Bowman, Tight End

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Mark Bowm also has an opportunity to earn significant reps as a freshman.

Bowman will be one of the more interesting freshmen to watch, mainly because he reclassified to the class of 2026 to skip his senior year at Mater Dei and start his collegiate career at USC. With Mater Dei in 2025, Bowman had solid production as he totaled 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns.

Standing at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Bowman has a solid build, but as a younger tight end, he definitely has an opportunity to fill out his frame and get stronger to become a balanced tight end with the ability to block for the Trojans as well as be a great target for quarterback Jayden Maiava down the field against some of the toughest Big Ten defenses.

Aug 30, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Tucker Ashcraft (38) during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

At the tight end position, the depth is quite promising for Bowman, with the only other options being Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft and Carson Tabaracci, who returns to USC after the 2025 season.

Throughout Ashcraft’s career at Wisconsin, he was primarily a blocking tight end and occasionally contributed to the passing game. Tabaracci was a solid option for USC last season, but with fellow tight end Lake McRee in the picture, his role in the passing game was very limited.

With the understanding of what USC’s tight end room looks like at this point, it does seem like this could be a great opportunity for Bowman to work into being the Trojans’ top option at the tight end position as a great target for Maiava to add anothe level to what could be a very strong passing games for USC that includes wide receivers Tanook Hines, Terrell Anderson, and Zacharyus Williams among other solid options.

As Bowman prepares for next season, his ability to put his receiving skills on display during camp and fill out his frame should put him in a great position to compete for and potentially win that starting tight end position.

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