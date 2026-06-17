College Football Playoff or bust. That is what the USC Trojans face heading into a pressure-packed year five of the Lincoln Riley era.

USC has used the slogan “The Time is Now,” and it’s an accurate description of the program. The Trojans have failed to reach the playoff since its inception in 2014. And with the playoff entering its third year with a 12-team format, the pressure is mounting. Here are six major offseason moves that could shape USC’s season.

Key Roster Retention in the Backfield and Offensive Line

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It starts at the quarterback position with Jayden Maiava deciding to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school for his redshirt senior year. The Trojans signal-caller has started 31 career games and enters his third season under Riley. He gives the team veteran leadership at the most important position and

Waymond Jordan burst onto the scene last season and emerged as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten, if not the country. He was excellent through five and a half games before an ankle injury in early October ended his season. In his absence, King Miller had a breakout season and went from fourth-string walk-on, to one of the most productive running backs in the conference. The two of them return to form a dynamic running back duo for the Trojans in 2026.

Jordan and Miller will have the luxury of running behind an offensive line that returns all five starters and signed recruits such as five-star Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, and four-star Breck Kolojay. USC could do some reshuffling on the offensive line this fall, but what they do have is size, experience and depth. It is without a doubt their best offensive front in Riley’s five years at USC.

Even though Riley comes from the Air Raid coaching tree and is known for his quarterback development, his most successful offenses are the ones that can run the ball effectively at a high rate and have a balanced approach. Southern Cal should have both this season.

USC Hires College Football Hall of Famer to Change Defensive Culture

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left USC the day before their bowl game last season to take the same job at Penn State, his alma mater. Riley faced the most critical decision of his coaching career this offseason and hired former longtime TCU head coach and 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee Gary Patterson.

Riley had become very familiar with Patterson from their days in the Big 12. The two had floated the idea of joining forces jokingly years ago, and in January they made it a reality. Patterson built elite defenses for two decades with the Horned Frogs, and he did so with non blue-chip recruits. Patterson’s history of player development speaks for itself. Now, the 66-year-old coach will have more talent than he’s ever had before, particularly on the defensive line, a unit that can go three-deep.

Patterson brought over one of his longtime assistants in Paul Gonzales to coach the safeties and one of his former players, Sam Carter, who was an All-American safety, to coach the nickels. The Trojans also retained key staff members such as cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua. Defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones and outside linebackers coach AJ Howard were promoted to their full-time roles.

What if Riley had a good enough defense to complement his high-powered offenses? It’s a question that has surrounded him since he first took Oklahoma to the playoffs in 2017. That could finally be answered and then some.

USC Pulls Mike Ekeler Away From Nebraska

USC Trojans linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

There are three facets to the game of football, and new linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler can drastically improve two of them.

Linebacker play was average at best in 2025 and special teams blunders against Notre Dame and Oregon proved to be costly in those two losses. Ekeler has a proven track record of elevating both to an elite level, which is why Riley pulled the longtime college football assistant away from Nebraska in January.

Ekeler brings a fiery and passionate personality to the staff that is infectious and his impact was immediately felt this spring.

“That's what really good coaches do. They don't just come in and impact their own position, they impact the entire program,” Riley said in March.

USC Retools Pass-Catchers for Jayden Maiava

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Sophomore Tanook Hines started alongside Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane last season as true freshman. He is expected to step into the WR1 role. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson was the teams lone addition at receiver in the portal. Instead of leaning heavily into the portal to retool its wide receiver room, the Trojans signed an impressive group of freshmen receivers.

Trent Mosley reshaped the California hierarchy in 2025 and guided Santa Margarita (Calif.) to an Open Division state championship, earning MaxPreps California Player of the Year honors and first team All-American honors in the process. In the spring, Mosley picked up where he left off and drew lofty praise from veterans and the coaching staff from the very first practice. The electric wideout has emerged as the favorite to start in the slot in this fall.

USC flipped Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December, and the Mater Dei (Calif.) product quickly proved why the Trojans never stopped pursuing him last fall. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is an explosive receiver with a knack from make tough catches. He is another freshman that drew rave reviews from veterans and coaches throughout the spring.

Boobie Feaster is a decorated player from the state of Texas that held nearly 30 offers before he reached high school. Feaster was a two-time state champion and three-time MaxPreps All-American in three seasons at DeSoto. Both he and Dixon-Wyatt were top 50 overall prospects in the 2026 class. Tron Baker is another freshman receiver to keep an eye on.

Five-star freshman Mark Bowman leads a revamped tight end room. The Mater Dei product drew comparison to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers throughout the recruiting process because of his elite blend of size, speed, athleticism and route running at the position. He is the most talented tight end Riley has had since Mark Andrews almost a decade ago at Oklahoma.

USC Set to Open Bloom Football Performance Center

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The much-anticipated opening of the Bloom Football Performance Center is almost here. The Trojans will open their state-of-the-art $200 million dollar facility in July.

The three-story building will feature a locker room and players lounge, with additional spaces for sports medicine, nutrition, recovery, sports science, and a weight room with direct access to the turf field. New team and position meetings rooms.

Facilities don’t win games but taking care of players off the field can lead to better performances on the field, especially with the recovery and nutrition aspect.

New Direction in Singular Transfer Portal Window

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) intercepts a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

After seeing mixed results from its transfers last season, the Trojans went with a new approach during the singular transfer portal window in January. They went after players that have proven production at the Power Four level, instead of players that either come from the Group of Five level, were just highly rated recruits coming out of high school or had a big school attached to their name.

Anderson was a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 class and has appeared in every game the past two seasons for the Wolfpack. Anderson had a breakout year last season and the expectation is the 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior receiver continues to ascend working under receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who has produced multiple Biletnikoff Award winners, first-round draft picks and All-Americans.

Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams was rated as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal according to Rivals and 247Sports. The redshirt senior is coming off an ACL injury but is expected to be cleared this summer and be a plug-and-play starter in the fall. Williams has appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts in his career. He was a second team All-Big-12 selection in 2024 after recording four interceptions.

The Trojans stayed in the Big Ten to strengthen its defensive front. Alex VanSumeren was a two-year starter at Michigan State and gives USC veteran leadership and toughness in the interior of its defense. Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher is a seventh year senior that gives the Trojans another effective pass rusher off the edge.

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