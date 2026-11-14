Brazil go up against Japan on Saturday in a rematch of one of the most thrilling games at the 2026 World Cup.

Japan took a first-half lead through a stunning team move finished off by Kaishu Sano shortly before the half-hour mark to shock the illustrious South Americans. Brazil would keep knocking on the door only to be thwarted by Hajime Moriyasu’s wonderfully drilled unit.

Carlo Ancelotti went all out in the second half, tossing on Endrick and, most notably, former Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli in a midfield role. Casemiro snatched an equalizer in the 56th minute but Japan held out until stoppage time, when Martinelli popped up with a dramatic winner.

That triumph spared Brazil from a humiliating round of 32 exit and left Japan with a crippling sense of what could have been. Now there is a chance for some old scores to be settled.

Here’s how to watch this friendly with an edge.

What Time Does Japan vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Kallang, Singapore

Kallang, Singapore Stadium: National Stadium

National Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Kick-off Time: 5:15 a.m. ET / 2:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. GMT

How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

Brazil is the world’s most universally supported national team but there has been an oddly limited broadcast schedule for the nation’s post-World Cup friendlies. Much like in the fall, this friendly in Singapore will not be available to watch for those in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada or Mexico.

However, coverage is being provided in Japan and Brazil. In the former, TV Asahi and U-NEXT will be the points of interest.

Brazilians can watch the friendly on Globo and SporTV.

Country Broadcaster(s) Japan TV Asahi, U-NEXT Brazil SporTV, Globo, Globoplay

What’s Next for Brazil?

Brazil is exclusively involved in friendlies for the rest of the year. | Albert Perez/Getty Images

Brazil will remain in Singapore to take on the local national team on Tuesday. After the tough sporting challenge offered by Japan, it should be a little easier against a nation ranked 149th in FIFA’s rankings. Singapore’s coach Gavin Lee is all too aware of the chasm in quality awaiting his charges.

“When we play this kind of teams, we don’t expect it to be easy,” Lee admitted. “We expect ourselves to be exposed—and this is what we want. The more exposed we get in the lead-up to the Asian Cup, the better. Because then we understand ourselves a little bit more.”