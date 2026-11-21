No. 18 USC had an extensive injury list at the beginning of the week as they prepared for their matchup against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 14.

As far as who is out, no one new was added, however, tight end Mark Bowman was back on the injury report. Bowman missed three games in October with a hamstring injury. The freshman returned to the lineup against Ohio State on Oct. 31.

Bowman is off of USC's injury report against Maryland. Here is the final availability report:

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out

Terrell Anderson, wide receiver

Corey Simms, wide receiver

Kendarius Reddick safety

Trestin Castro, safety

Taylor Johnson, linebacker

Roman Marchetti, linebacker

GianCarlo Rufo, linebacker

Kilian O'Connor, offensive line

Hayden Treter, offensive line

Game Time Decision

Braylan Shelby, defensive end

Bowman was listed as questionable, along with receiver Zacharyus Williams and defensive end Braylan Shelby. Receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and cornerback RJ Sermons were listed as probable.

Bowman and Williams moved to probable on Thursday. By Friday, those two, Dixon-Wyatt and Sermons were off the report entirely. Shelby remains questionable heading into Senior Day at the Coliseum.

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Shelby has been a key reserve this season. If he were somehow unable to go, Jadyn Ramos would be next up in the rotation, alongside Zuriah Fisher to provide depth behind Luke Wafle and Kameryn Crawford.

The Trojans are the healthiest at the end of the season since they joined the Big Ten three years ago.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC still has an 8 percent chance to make the playoffs according to the College Football Allstate Playoff Predictor, but with three losses, including one to an unranked Wisconsin team, those hopes are just about dead in the water.

The future of Lincoln Riley is still very much in question and having a healthy team to close out the regular season is important if the Trojans coach wants to remain in Los Angeles beyond this season.

Maryland Injury Report vs. USC

Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland is banged up in multiple spots, especially on offense. Quarterback Malik Washington missed last week’s game against Wisconsin with an injury but is expected to return to lineup against USC.

After a solid freshman season, Washington’s play has dipped as a sophomore. Cordell Williams is the backup quarterback and coming off a solid performance against Wisconsin where he completed 21 of 23 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Harry Dalton, who signed with the Trojans as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class before returning to the East Coast, will miss Saturday’s contest with an injury. Dalton is the third leading rusher this season.

Leading rusher DeJaun Williams and starting right guard Ryan Howerton are both listed as questionable. Receiver Chris Durr Jr. leads the team in receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin. He is listed as probable.

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