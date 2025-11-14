USC Trojans Running Back Injury Update Ahead of Ranked Matchup vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
With the regular season winding down, the USC Trojans are about as healthy as they will be the rest of the way.
USC will host No. 21 Iowa in a must-win to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.
USC Trojans Running Back Room Injuries
King Miller came up laboring his shoulder late the Trojans 38-17 win over Northwestern last Friday night. Miller tried to stay in the game, before the USC sideline called for him to come off the field and he did not return.
However, that was more of a precaution because they were already up by three scores. Miller said after the game that it was “just a stinger” and USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the redshirt freshman running back is good to go. Miller has eclipsed 120 rushing yards in three of the last four games since he became the leading tailback.
Freshman Harry Dalton was seen in a walking boot this week. The four-star recruit has served as the No. 3 running back behind Miller and sophomore Bryan Jackson since Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders went down against Michigan on Oct. 11. Dalton had 19 rushing yards on three carries last week.
Freshman Riley Wormley, who made his USC debut in week 11, would step into that spot if Dalton is unable to go. Freshman safety James Johnson has changed his number from No. 35 to No. 10 and is now listed as a running back on the roster. The Georgia native was nationally ranked as a receiver by every recruiting outlet in last year's cycle.
Jordan is no longer in a scooter, but he still has a walking boot on. There is still very good chance that Jordan does not play again this season after undergoing ankle surgery last month.
Injuries at Center
Kilian O’Connor went through pregame warmups against Nebraska on Nov. 1 for the first time since he went down with a lower body injury against Illinois on Sept. 27. But that’s all he did. O’Connor took snaps with third-string quarterback Sam Huard prior to the contest.
O’Connor was available last week and went through warmups with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet but Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed started his fourth consecutive game.
Reed went down late in Friday night’s win with an ankle injury. He came out for practice this week but as we have learned this season, that doesn’t mean the player is going through practice. It will be something to monitor on Saturday.
The injuries at center have been unfortunate, but the good news for USC is they have two starters at the position and transition between them has been seamless.
Floyd Boucard Update
Freshman Floyd Boucard suited up against Northwestern for the first time since he suffered a lower body injury against Michigan on Oct. 11 and went through warmups but ultimately did not play a single snap.
Offensive tackle Elijah Paige and O’Connor followed the same routine before they returned to action this month.
USC has been known, especially this year in particular, to be very cautious with players when it comes to injuries and put an emphasis on recovery.