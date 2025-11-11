All Trojans

USC Trojans Receive Interesting College Football Playoff Odds Following Week 11

The No. 19 USC Trojans beat the Northwestern Wildcats 38-17 on Friday night at the Coliseum to improve to 7-2 on the season. Entering the final three games of the season, what are USC's latest College Football Playoff odds, and how do they clinch a spot?

Caden Handwork

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
The No. 19 USC Trojans enter their final three games of the season with a 7-2 record and are aiming to secure their first College Football Playoff appearance under coach Lincoln Riley. Following their 38-17 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday night, the Trojans have -350 odds to make it to the playoff.

Big Ten in the CFP

USC Trojans College Football Playoff odds Oregon Ducks Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten Jayden Maiava quarterback
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana, the two teams considered locks to represent the Big Ten in the playoff, the third spot in the field could come down to the winner of No. 9 Oregon and USC. The Trojans' path to the playoff is to win out in their remaining games; a loss eliminates them from contention.

The Ducks could take a loss while winning their other two games and could still get into the playoff. The Trojans' Nov. 22 matchup in Eugene against the Ducks will be the most challenging game for them to win the remainder of the season. Oregon is at -300 odds to make the playoff.

The quarterback duel between USC's Jayden Maiava and Oregon's Dante Moore has the potential to be a deciding factor in the game. The matchup could be a high-scoring affair, which means whichever defense steps up will come away with the win. Oregon's defense could have a slight advantage over USC entering the Nov. 22 game at Autzen Stadium.

Other Key Remaining Games On USC's Schedule

USC Trojans College Football Playoff Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes UCLA Bruins Big Ten rivalry game Lincoln Riley betting odds
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Despite the Oregon game being the main focus in USC's quest to make the playoff, the Trojans will first have to defeat the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes in a home matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a heartbreaking 18-16 home loss to Oregon on a game-winning field goal. With Iowa's playoff chances out of the picture following the loss to Oregon, it'll be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes respond against USC.

USC will close out the regular season at home against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins. Depending on whether the Trojans upset the Ducks in Eugene, the Nov. 29 matchup against UCLA could clinch USC a spot in the playoff.

UCLA, despite its 3-6 record on the season, can compete with USC in the season-finale rivalry game. The Trojans will look to win their second straight game in the rivalry, after beating the Bruins 19-13 last season.

USC Home Favorite In Matchup Against Iowa

USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes College Football Big Ten betting odds Orange Bowl Holiday Bowl Lincoln Riley Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured on the sidelines Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC is a 7.5-point favorite over Iowa, according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. How the Trojans' offense performs against Iowa's defense will be one of the biggest keys in the game. It'll be the first meeting between USC and Iowa since 2019, when the Hawkeyes won 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl.

USC leads the series history 7-3 over Iowa, with their last win coming in the 2002 Orange Bowl, where they beat the Hawkeyes 38-17. The kickoff from the Coliseum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans ON SI.

