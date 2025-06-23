USC Trojans' Ja'Kobi Lane Potential No. 1 Wide Receiver In 2026 NFL Draft?
The USC Trojans lost several wide receivers through the NCAA Transfer Portal but are still in good shape with returning receiver Ja'Kobi Lane leading the group. Lane is entering his third year with the team and is ready to step up as the top target for the Trojans' receiving core.
As Lane is entering his third season, he will be eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN college football analysts and NFL Draft scouts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid did an early look at the 2026 draft class. The two ranked the top five prospects at every position. Reid ranked Lane as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect.
“I have the 6-4, 195-pound redshirt sophomore ranked higher than everyone and will continue to reside on that island. But he is a polarizing prospect who has many scouts needing to see more,” Reid wrote. “There isn’t a true WR1 in this class yet, so, with a bit more consistency, Lane has the opportunity to rise and be the first receiver off the board.”
Lane joined USC as a four-star prospect. In 2023 he played in just six games, including the Holiday Bowl. He was not a difference-maker, recording just seven receptions as a true freshman. Lane took a big step in 2024, leading the team in receiving touchdowns. He finished the 2024 season with 525 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Lane truly stepped up most during the Las Vegas Bowl. With former USC wide receivers Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson all having entered the portal, Lane, along with receiver Makai Lemon, carried the load. The bowl game for Lane gave a potential sneak peek at what could be a stellar 2025 season.
Lane finished the game with seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. With his performance, Lane was named the Las Vegas Bowl MVP.
With Branch, Hudson, and Robinson having transferred out, Lane is on pace to have a stellar season. Lane knows that despite leading the team in 2024 with touchdown receptions, he has to do more this season to help USC.
“It’s nice to get in the end zone, but at the end of the day, you always want to win for your team and it’s not like every single one of those games that I scored we won, so I just think learning to be better for my teammates and be somebody that they can depend on is always a goal of mine,” Lane said during spring practices.
Lane had a big 2024 season and did so while starting in just eight games. In 2025, his playing time is set to increase and with consistency on the field, he is on pace to stand out among the best receivers in the nation. Not only will the receiver attempt to put his team in College Football Playoff contention, but he will also be building his draft stock.
With Lane’s high potential, not only could he become a first-round draft pick, but he could be the first receiver off the board. The USC Trojans are no strangers to having a wide receiver be a top draft pick.
The last time USC had a wide receiver go in the first round was in 2023 when the Minnesota Vikings selected Jordan Addison with the No. 23 overall pick. Just one year prior, the Atlanta Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London at No. 8 overall.
USC did not have any first-round selections in 2025 and Lane could make sure the Trojans are back to being represented on day one of the NFL Draft.