Why USC Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart's Toughness Should Excite Fans

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has dealt with plenty of adversity early in his USC career.

Last season, he suffered a stress fracture in his foot just before the start of his freshman season. But instead of having season-ending surgery, Stewart worked a plan with the Trojans coaching and training staff because he wanted to play.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC was extremely cautious throughout the season with the injury and constantly evaluated it every day. There were days the staff had to protect Stewart from himself and wouldn’t let him practice in order to manage the injury.

And even though he earned Freshman All-American honors, Stewart admitted during the team's media day in early August that it was a frustrating year because he wasn’t full healthy and had to play on a snap count. Stewart wanted to give more.

The sophomore defensive lineman had another setback before the season opener against San Jose State when he re-injured the same foot and missed the first four games of the year. And for a highly competitive player like Stewart, all the time missed has weighed on him.

But Stewart also made it clear at media day that his team will get everything he has no matter what.

Jahkeem Stewart Makes Immediate Impact in Return

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart made his season debut against Oregon in week 4 and made his presence felt immediately.

On a night where the Trojans allowed the Ducks to whatever they wanted on offense, the lone bright spot on defense was Stewart, who registered two tackles for loss.

Against Washington this past weekend, Stewart went down late in the second quarter and immediately grabbed that same foot that had hampered him the past two seasons. As the training staff came to check on him, the immediate thought was Stewart would be done for the night, if not longer.

But when Stewart said he would give this team everything no matter what, he meant it. They aren’t just words to have a good sound bite, Stewart will give everything he has until the wheels fall.

Stewart was back in the game to start the second half. And late in the third quarter, after linebacker Elijah Newby stripped sacked Washington quarterback Demond Williams, Stewart picked up the fumble and raced down the field 48 yards for a touchdown.

“I really was a spy player, but Kam [Crawford] told me to go inside so I could cover for him, and I did, and I made the quarterback step up, and thanks to [Elijah] Newby for getting a sack, and I picked the ball up and ran 22 miles per hour,” Stewart said after the game with a big smile on his face.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A game-changing play that helped the Trojans overcome an 11-point second half deficit and defeat the Huskies for the first time in a decade.

As Southern Cal enters the toughest part of their schedule, they need players like Stewart. Having a dominant interior presence can change games. However, they don't just need Stewart because of what he means to the defense but because of the passion, pride and toughness he plays with. It's something the program is missing. The hope is what Stewart brings to the table rubs off on the rest of the roster.

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