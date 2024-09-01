Is USC Trojans Beefy Defense Ready For LSU Tigers? Coach Riley Reveals 'Differences'
The USC Trojans have a glaring need to improve defensively in 2024. It will be all eyes on the Trojans revamped, beefy defensive line. Even USC coach Lincoln Riley picked the defensive line as the position group he was most eager to see when USC kicks off its 2024 college football season vs. the LSU Tigers on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.
“There's just a lot of it that's different,” Coach Riley said of USC’s defense. “What we're doing, how we're doing. I do think it's been impressive how our, again, our coaches have kind of meshed together and then how our players have been able to pick up our scheme, kind of take to that coaching.”
“Pretty much every single possible way you can change it, we’ve changed it. How we practice, certainly the size, the nutrition factor…Obviously the weight and the strength that we’ve put on these guys and we’ve brought in. Certainly how we’re playing, not just call-wise, but from a technique standpoint, is very different as well,” Riley continued.
USC's defense has added 1,400 pounds of mass added in their offseason training program.
Different would be good for the Trojans, who allowing an average of 35 points per game last season, ranking near the bottom of the Pac-12 conference. Now in the Big Ten conference, USC has a fresh of breath air with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn taking charge.
Interestingly, Lynn will coach from the sidelines this season instead of the coaching box.
Lynn has excelled at transforming defenses. He elevated UCLA's defense from ranking No. 87 in 2022 to finishing the 2023 regular season ranked No. 11 in the nation. Lynn also has nine years NFL experience (various coaching roles for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, L.A. Chargers and Buffalo Bills.)
Lynn was able to build chemistry with his players and coach adjustments quick. He put an emphasis on simplifying player assignments to help boost confidence.
“I watch this and I don't feel like I'm watching a group that's only been doing this for a few months together,” Riley said. “That's been a pretty consistent feeling really ever since we hit the field with this group of coaches and in this particular scheme is you feel a comfort level and a confidence about our guys within that scheme.”
“So it's got to go show up on Saturdays here pretty quick. But I think just more of the overall feeling of the group certainly feels different and obviously we'll go let the results speak for themselves. “
This Saturday, USC faces one of the best offensive lines in the country on coach Brian Kelly's Tigers, led by the duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones. Both are expected to be high NFL Draft selections.
“You’ve got to realize that until you have a real chance to show what you’ve been working on and how much better you’ve gotten, what you did and what everybody saw is going to be on their minds until you change it,” USC defensive lineman Jamil Muhammad said. “Obviously our focus isn’t on changing everybody else’s mind. Our focus is on getting better and fixing those things that we know we have to be better at.”
One thing is for sure, USC is certainly starting off the 2024 season with a bang and a challenge. But can their defense rise to the occasion?
