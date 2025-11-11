Why USC’s Jayden Maiava Might Have Had His Heisman Moment Against Northwestern
The No. 19 USC Trojans entered Friday night’s matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats needing a complete game to stay in the Big Ten title race. Facing one of the conference’s toughest defensive units, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava delivered just that—his most controlled and productive performance of the season, one that may have reignited his Heisman Trophy campaign.
Coming off his worst outing of the year against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Maiava responded by finishing 24 of 33 for 299 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing score, and one interception. His ability to bounce back under pressure was the difference in a 31–17 win that kept USC’s Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes intact.
The Turning Point
With the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter, Maiava threw what looked like a disastrous interception to a Northwestern defensive lineman near USC’s 25-yard line. The play appeared destined to flip momentum, but instead became the defining sequence of the game.
Maiava chased down the defender and forced a fumble just before the goal line. The ball rolled through the end zone for a touchback, wiping away a potential go-ahead score for Northwestern. On the very next drive, USC capitalized with a touchdown and went on to outscore the Wildcats 24–3 the rest of the way.
“I mean, I don't even know where he came from, honestly,” Maiava said postgame. “So I just saw him running with the ball. See him down the sideline, so I thought, just go out there and sacrifice my body for my brothers.”
From that point forward, Maiava was locked in—efficient, composed, and in full command of the offense.
Balanced Play and Rising Impact
Maiava didn’t just win with his arm. He added a rushing touchdown for the second straight game, his sixth of the season—a new career high. Though he only had four carries for 10 yards, the score came at a pivotal time, giving USC a 14–7 lead early in the second quarter.
With running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both sidelined, Maiava’s legs have quietly become a bigger part of USC’s offensive identity. His ability to extend plays and convert in short-yardage situations has forced defenses to account for another layer of threat that wasn’t as prominent earlier in the year.
Efficiency and Recognition
Rather than relying on explosive plays, Maiava orchestrated six scoring drives, five spanning seven plays or more. USC opened the game with a 16-play, time-consuming drive that set the tone and later engineered a 91-yard series to start the third quarter, pushing the lead to 28–14.
Fox Sports analyst Robert Griffin III credited Maiava’s development after the game, saying,
“They (USC) proved to the country that if they have to execute and just matriculate the ball down the field—they have the quarterback that has the maturity to do something like that and not just chase the big plays. I'm especially impressed with Jayden Maiava.”
According to Pro Football Network's College Football Impact Metric, Maiava ranked fifth nationally in Week 11 with a score of 93.5, trailing only Vanderbilt’ Commodores' Diago Pavia (94.2), USF Bulls’ Byrum Brown (94.6), Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ Athan Kaliakmanis (95.5), and Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s CJ Carr (96.8).
What Comes Next
With USC now 7–2 overall and 6–1 in Big Ten play, its title and College Football Playoff hopes remain alive. The Trojans will face their toughest stretch yet with games against No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Oregon Ducks, and rival UCLA Bruins to close the regular season.
If Maiava and the Trojans’ offense can replicate their efficiency from Friday night, their chances of competing down the stretch rise significantly. The remaining question is whether USC’s defense can match that level of execution.
Maiava’s production will be critical to keeping USC in both the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff conversation while vaulting himself back into the Heisman discussion. Performances like Friday night’s suggest he’s trending in that direction.