Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn Share Inside Information About Chicago Bears' Ben Johnson
New Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is the new man on the scene. The 38-year-old first-time head coach is not only beginning a new phase of his coaching career, he’s doing it it with one of the most iconic franchises in all of professional sports, the Chicago Bears.
Johnson has been tasked with reviving a sleeping giant. He’s also undertaking a noteworthy project in developing young quarterback and former USC Trojan Caleb Williams. Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, is a Trojans fan favorite and the hope is, a new coach can help Williams reach his full potential in the NFL.
Johnson won’t be able to do so alone. The humility he’s shown throughout the process has been refreshing to see. In the media, Johnson is incredibly confident and focused in his messaging. While some may take that as a smidge of arrogance, there’s more there. Johnson is confident in his vision, but he’s humble enough to know where he needs to seek guidance and direction.
"What's so beautiful about the coaching staff we put together is I didn't hire a bunch of my friends. I went outside of my circle on purpose because I wanted to collect a different mix of experience, energy, ideas, and we're all going to make it come together for the Chicago Bears moving forward." said Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson at the NFL Combine press conference.
Names like Eric Bieniemy, who won two Super Bowls coaching with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dennis Allen who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and has head coach experience, Al Harris and Antwaan Randle El who both have NFL playing and coaching experience, amongst a slew of respected coaches and personnel make up the new Chicago Bears staff.
The investment into greatness is higher than it’s been in a long time in the Windy City and Johnson is at the head of that table. Johnson’s former colleagues had plenty of nice things to say about him at their NFL Combine pressers. The respect that Johnson has earned across the league should bode well for the new connections that are required to be made in Chicago.
"He’s a very, very smart man,” New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn said. “He knows offense inside and out. Now, the other good thing about Ben is he knows defense also. So, for him to get a chance to attack teams, that’s one thing he looks at quite a bit, is a defense and how they maneuver with receiver motions and things that. Listen, that’s going to continue to be a tough division that he’s in. All four of those teams are good teams in that division. I look forward to seeing how he operates there.”
Current Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell also sung Johnson’s praises, specifically for his acumen in player evaluation and then placement of those players in a role winning the system of the team he’s building. Campbell has been known as one of the best in the NFL himself in that regard and says he sees a lot of himself In Johnson’s methods.
“He’s got a good eye for what he’s looking for, guys he thinks can play a certain role for us,” Campbell said. “I think he and I saw things very much alike, so that helps. But he’s got a good eye for those things. Certainly, he didn’t lack input on players he liked or what he saw, what he thought they could do. Just like everyone else on our staff – if they got a vision for a guy and they believe in him, speak up. And he was one of those guys who did it.” Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said.
Williams was truly must watch television with the Trojans - will this trend continue with Chicago? In just two seasons at USC, Williams racked up 8,170 passing yards and 72 touchdowns. He threw only ten interceptions in two seasons.
The road to the playoffs and beyond for the Chicago Bears won’t be an easy one, but the wheels on the bus are turning, and they finally look to be headed in the right direction.