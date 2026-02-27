USC Star Safety Kamari Ramsey Impresses in the 40-Yard Dash

Former USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey turned heads at the NFL Combine running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds (unofficial). After his first successful attempt, Ramsey decided not to run the 40-yard dash a second time. Of the safeties that did run, Ramsey had the ninth-fastest time.

Here are Ramsey's results from the scouting combine.

Performance and Measurables

40-yard dash: 4.47 seconds

Vertical jump: 36 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet

Height: 6-0

Weight: 202 pounds

Hands: 9.25 inches

Arms: 30 5/8 inches

Kamari Ramsey's College Career

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey’s path to the 2026 NFL Draft has been defined by versatility, football intelligence, and adaptation. A four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Ramsey originally signed with the UCLA Bruins in the 2022 cycle. After redshirting as a true freshman, he stepped into a starting role in 2023 and recorded 40 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception.

His steady emergence caught the attention of defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and when Lynn accepted the USC job, Ramsey followed him across town via the transfer portal. The move paid immediate dividends.

In 2024, Ramsey became the centerpiece of USC’s secondary. He totaled 60 tackles (43 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, one interception, and two forced fumbles across 11 starts. His nine-tackle performance against LSU earned him LOTT Impact Player of the Week honors, and he added a 10-tackle outing against Penn State. Ramsey earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition and entered 2025 with Day 2 buzz.

His final season, however, came with context. Injuries at nickel corner forced Ramsey into a hybrid slot role for much of the year. He logged 251 snaps in the slot and saw his production dip to 27 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games before a season-ending knee injury against Iowa. The film showed flashes of elite instincts in zone, but man coverage reps exposed some athletic limitations.

Ramsey finishes his career with 100 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions across 33 games.

NFL Draft Projection

Ramsey currently projects as a Day 2 selection (Round 2-3 range). ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks him as the No. 6 safety in the class, while mock drafts from outlets like ESPN and FanSided have placed him in the late second to early third round. Teams value his processing ability and split-safety upside, but medical evaluations on his knee and questions about ball production could influence where he ultimately lands.

His stock appears stable, though not soaring. Strong medicals and a solid athletic showing could cement him inside the top 75 picks.

Best NFL Team Fits

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two teams that would be the best fits for Ramsey would be the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears, who have the 57th pick, face major questions in their secondary as veteran All-Pro safety Kevin Byard and cornerbacks Jaquan Brisker and Nahshon Wright all are set to hit free agency.

With multiple secondary contracts looming, general manager Ryan Poles may be forced to let a veteran walk. If that happens, a Day 2 safety becomes a realistic priority. It's hard to replace a talent like Byard, but Ramsey's upside as a box safety and his physical nature align well with the historic precedent set on defense in NFC North.

The Chiefs have a similar issue with the pending free agency of four-year safety Bryan Cook. Coming off of a career season, he could command a lucrative deal on the open market, opening a vacant spot next to safety Chammari Conner on the opposite side.

In ESPN’s latest two-round mock draft, analyst Matt Miller projects Ramsey to the Chiefs at No. 40 overall. With a history of strong safety play that includes Eric Berry and Tyrann Mathieu, Ramsey enters an organization with a background in developing defensive talent. And with veteran defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's aggressive blitz heavy style, Ramsey's down hill play style will be perfect fit that could get him on the field early.

Notable Quotes

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Just being a student of the game, just watching football," Ramsey said ahead of the 2025 season during fall training camp. "I come from a football family, so watching a lot of football Saturdays, Sundays, Fridays, going to high school football games. It doesn't really matter what type of football it is, I'm watching it.

Ahead of the season, USC coach Lincoln Riley emphasized Ramsey’s leadership growth:

"He has that capability, and it's been fun to see him become more vocal, not just with our DBs, but with our defense and our team as a whole. That's something I don't know that he really wanted to do last year, but I think he sees that it's vital for our defense, our team, our program right now. Kamari is a guy that's going to have an opportunity to play football for a long time, and it'll be important for his career as it goes on to develop that so he can bring as much value to whatever team or organization that he's a part of."

Those comments reinforce what the tape shows: Ramsey processes the game at a high level and embraces responsibility.

Potential Red Flags / Areas for Improvement

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

- Missed 20.8 percent of tackles in 2024 according to Last Word On Sports (improved to 3.2 percent in 2025, though in a different role).

- Only three career interceptions despite frequent positioning to make plays.

- Knee injury in 2025 will require thorough medical review; Durability questions after missing time in multiple seasons.

Ramsey’s ceiling will depend on marrying his 2024 coverage instincts with consistent tackling and clean medical evaluations. If he lands in the right scheme and remains healthy, he projects as a long-term NFL starter who brings intelligence, versatility, and discipline to a modern secondary.