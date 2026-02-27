USC Trojans Safety Kamari Ramsey Opens Up on NFL Dreams

Former USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey comes to the NFL Combine as a Southern California native with lifelong dreams for the NFL.

Even if Ramsey's 2025 season was a little unconventional due to injury and illness, the 6-foot safety brought leadership and a strong skillset to USC, and he now gets to bring that to light on the NFL Combine stage.

Kamari Ramsey Leans Into NFL Journey

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Ramsey declared for the NFL Draft in December after two seasons with the Trojans. He originally played at UCLA from 2022-23, but Ramsey ultimately joined former USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn across town with the Trojans in 2024.

Now, taking hsi talents to the NFL, Ramsey expressed what it means for him to be in this position, as well as learning to lean into every step of the journey.

“I dreamed of being here one day, and here I am. It’s been fun honestly, it’s not really draining like most people would think it is or anything like that. (I’m) just embracing it," Ramsey said at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The 6-foot, 205-pound safety from Palmdale finished his two seasons at USC with 80 total tackles, seven passes defended and two sacks. Ramsey was a pivotal leader in the Trojans secondary next to safety Bishop Fitzgerald, but solid results at the Combine could position him as a day two pick in the NFL Draft.

Potential NFL Draft Fits For Kamari Ramsey

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ramsey has the athleticism and skillset as a free safety will allow him to fit in various defensive schemes. However, there's a few that could fit the best for Ramsey.

The Cinncinati Bengals have been pegged as one of the teams looking to add a safety from the NFL Draft or even free agency. The Bengals offense has some of the NFL's most prominent players including quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, the Bengals defense needs help at multiple positions.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are another team that could use someone like Ramsey in their secondary. The Jaguars had a dominant season in the first year with coach Liam Coen and earned themselves an NFL Wild Card appearance and an AFC South title win. Bringing on a young talent like Ramsey would allow defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to develop a skilled safety in his secondary.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, the Dallas Cowboys mark a potential landing spot for Ramsey. While the Cowboys missed the NFL Playoffs for the second year in a row, their offense does not raise any concerns going into the fall, it's their defense.

The Cowboys ranked in the bottom tiers for multiple categories like total offensive yards allowed per game, which ultimately set them back in multiple losses this season. Regrouping by adding younger talent through the draft or free agency will be the first step in rebuilding the defensive structure, and that process could begin with Ramsey in the secondary.