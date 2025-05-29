USC Trojans' Kamari Ramsey A Top-Ten NFL Safety Prospect In College Football?
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is one of the most under-the-radar players in the country. While respected nationally and considered to be a player with a Day Two grade in teh 2025 NFL Draft, Ramsey decided to return to USC for his redshirt junior campaign.
As the 2026 NFL Draft preparations begin, Ramsey is finally beginning to get some acclaim. In a group of the top ten safeties to watch this season by PFF, Ramsey made the list alongside names like Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Alabama's Bray Hubbard.
Ramsey tallied 60 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one quarterback hurry this past season for D’Anton Lynn and the Trojans' defense. Ramsey was named as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention member in a crop of excellent safeties from the conference.
“Ramsey switched Los Angeles schools last offseason, transferring from UCLA to crosstown rival USC. While he wore new colors, he kept up his stellar form. Ramsey’s 88.1 coverage grade was 12th among Power Four safeties last year after earning a 79.4 overall grade with the Bruins the year before. He needs to get a bit stronger as a tackler, but Ramsey has outstanding instincts and always seems to be in the right place at the right time,” PFF analyst Max Chadwick said.
Ramsey’s return was a bit of a surprise, but Ramsey reiterated his reasoning for returning, citing the desire to leave the program in a better state than it was when he arrived as a transfer two seasons ago.
“I have some unfinished business as a Trojan,” Ramsey said. “Want to come back. Obviously, the season didn’t go the way we wanted, but the fight that we showed in every game, in the wins and the losses, showed me what type of team and program that we’re going into. So that was the biggest thing I saw and what helped me make my decision to come back.”
Ramsey’s prowess as an athlete and playmaker is well-noted, but he’s also earned respect as a tremendous leader both on and off the field. Ramsey was spotted this spring wearing the green dot helmet, signaling he’ll be the representative on defense who has helmet communication to the coaches directly and handles the responsibility of relaying calls to the unit. While still fresh to college football, the communication systems should help to cut down on divisive subjects like sign-stealing.
“Coach Lynn hasn’t really been signaling the call as much, but using the green dot this spring, so we all have to communicate," Ramsey said this spring. "And I’ve had the green dot, so I’ve just been working on my communication, getting everybody lined, making sure everyone got the call that way we all on the same page.”
Ramsey can catapult himself into first-round talks with another season at the level he’s played the past two seasons. With another year of development and comfort, there’s nothing to suggest Ramsey slows down anytime soon.