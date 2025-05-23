Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Top-Five Wide Receiver In NFL?
Ranking players in the NFL is always a tough task. When it comes to ranking a position as talent-filled as wide receiver, it can get significantly more difficult to figure out where to place players. Former USC Trojans standout Amon-Ra St. Brown was ranked No. 4 on Pro Football Focus's best wide receiver list. St. Brown has three consecutive 1,100-yard-plus seasons that have led to three straight Pro Bowl selections and two consecutive All-Pro selections.
This past season, St. Brown ranked second in receptions, fifth in receiving yards, and third in receiving touchdowns. Still, at a position like wide receiver, there are various ways in which a player can be effective that can sometimes skew the data points. That argument is often used as a negative against St. Brown in these arguments due to his propensity as a slot receiver, however, that’s a lazy way to look at his game.
Not only is St. Brown as shifty of a route runner as there is, he’s as clutch of a receiver as there is in the NFL. St. Brown finished the regular season ranked first in catch rate and drop rate. St. Brown also ranked top two in receptions resulting in a first down or touchdown. On top of being as impactful of a receiver as there is in terms of production, St. Brown is arguably the best blocker at the position in the league.
“No receiver in the league has a higher cumulative WAR (1.70) or better single-season average WAR since 2022 (0.56) than St. Brown. While his lower average depth of target suggests some of his production is scheme-driven, he remains an ideal piece to build an offense around, as Detroit has done,” PFF writer Trevor Sikkema said.
St. Brown shouldn’t be docked for having a specific role in the offense with great coaching and talent surrounding him. All the players ranked ahead of him have that as well. Wide receivers AJ Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson all play with great supporting casts and staffs that maximize their abilities within the offense. St. Brown, if he were on any of those teams, would bring the same production to the table.
The list has St. Brown properly ranked, but the reactions from the football community have been one of contempt. St. Brown isn’t the typical flashy receiver with an otherworldly skill set, but that’s what makes him great. He excels at doing the hard, dirty work. The tough routes over the middle of the field, the screen passes where the tough yards after the catch must be gained, and the third downs where not getting open isn’t an option are where St. Brown increases his level.
It may not be the most flashy pick, but it’s the correct pick. Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned his place amongst the top wide receivers in the NFL.