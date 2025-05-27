Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears Have Best Offseason In NFL?
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is stepping into his second season with the Chicago Bears. Newly hired coach Ben Johnson, who accepted the position in January, was outspoken about retooling the roster, specifically on offense to better suit his philosophy and to help raise the floor of production for his young quarterback in Williams. General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears brass wasted no time addressing those desires.
In a list grading all 32 NFL teams based on their offseason, Pro Football Focus gave the Chicago Bears an A+ for their dynamic process. The Bears arguably have had the best offseason through the free agency period and the 2025 NFL Draft. While the team’s success is the ultimate goal, nobody should be more excited about the direction of the franchise than Caleb Williams.
“It was an ideal offseason for the Bears. They made huge splashes in their coaching staff, not just with Ben Johnson as head coach but also with Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator. They then traded for or signed Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman to solidify their starting offensive line,” PFF Trevor Sikkema said.
Not only did Williams get helping hands throughout the draft, the free agency period was incredibly eventful. One of the highlights of the acquisition period was All-Pro guard Joe Thuney signing with the Bears. Pro Football Focus named Thuney as one of the top 30 players over the age of 30. Thuney, who is playing at the peak of his game, is expected to be the anchor for an offensive line looking to stabilize for their young quarterback.
“That allowed them to take a "best player available" approach in the draft, which yielded Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and Ozzy Trapilo, among others. Chicago didn't really address running back this offseason, but if the team was to put a lower priority on any position, that was the one,” Sikkema continued.
“During his four seasons in Kansas City, Thuney earned the highest pass-blocking grade among qualified guards. Although his overall grade dipped slightly in 2024 due to an extended stretch at left tackle, his 90.4 pass-blocking grade as a guard would have led the NFL by a wide margin. That’s good news for his new quarterback, Caleb Williams, heading into Year 2,” said Dalton Wasserman.
As the upgrades continue, so do the expectations for Caleb Williams. Heading into his second season, steady progress is the main objective and the groundwork has been laid for that to become a realistic possibility. Also, with a staff that will actually sit down and gameplan with him via film study and other avenues, it’s likely Williams’s internal clock will speed up allowing him to get the ball out faster and protect himself more.
There have been a few teams to have stellar offseason acquisitions, but arguably none have improved their floor more than the Chicago Bears. For Caleb Williams, that’s a life raft he desperately needed.