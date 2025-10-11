Live Updates: Can USC Trojans Pull Off the Upset Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
The USC Trojans host the Michigan Wolverines in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s thriller in Ann Arbor.
“These are special games that you remember. These are games that provide great opportunities for players, for fans, for everyone. I think you embrace it,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
This is the 12th all-time meeting between these two historic programs with USC leading the series 6-5. It will be the first time the Trojans and Michigan matchup at the Coliseum in 68 years.
“I think it's understanding an opportunity a game like this provides where two of the more iconic brands in college football history get a chance to battle. You get a chance to do it here at the Coliseum.
Preview
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads a high powered Trojans offense. The redshirt junior signal-caller has been phenomenal this season.
His 1,587 passing yards are fifth in the country, and the most by a player with five games, the four quarterbacks ahead of him and three after him have all played six games.
Maiava ranks first in the country in yards per completion, fourth in passing efficiency and fifth in total offense, all while completing 70-percent of his passes and throwing only one interception.
His leading target Makai Lemon is seeing his draft stock skyrocket through five games. The junior receiver will provide massive problems for the Michigan secondary.
His running mate Ja’Kobi Lane has battled injuries the last two games but should be healthier heading into this matchup with the Trojans coming off a bye week. He ranks first in the conference in yards per reception and tight end Lake McRee is second.
Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders have given USC a two-headed monster in the backfield. The Trojans struggled to run the ball in the first half against Michigan last season. Riley would like to get those guys rolling early and establish a balanced attack.
Defensive Struggles
You can always expect Riley's offense to have superb athletes on that side of the ball and put up big numbers, but the question will be how does the defense fair, after a lackluster performance against Illinois in week 5.
A defensive front that ranked first in the country in sacks heading into the matchup was nonexistent. USC will need that group to step up and make life difficult for five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"You see the physical talent, the ability to move, his arm strength. He's a big kid. He's doing a good job. Talented guy that we're going to have to corral, and we need to put some pressure on."
Michigan running back Justice Haynes is one of the top tailbacks the Trojans will see on their schedule this season. D'Anton Lynn's squad is going to have slow him down and put the game in Underwood's hands.
The struggles in the secondary have been the biggest talk surrounding the defense. The bye week has allowed them to work on their craft and eliminate some of the major problems.
“We juiced up and we ready to roll," said USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson.”