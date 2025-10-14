All Trojans

How USC’s King Miller Stole the Show as Trojans’ New Star Emerges

After injuries to the No. 20 USC Trojans' top backs, walk-on King Miller exploded for 158 yards against the Michigan Wolverines, positioning himself as the Trojans’ new offensive spark heading into their rivalry matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Jalon Dixon

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

What began as a personnel crisis turned into a program-defining moment.

With both of USC’s top running backs sidelined, walk-on redshirt freshman King Miller was forced into the spotlight against the then-ranked No. 15 Michigan Wolverines — and turned a nightmare scenario into a statement performance.

Miller erupted for 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, igniting the Trojans’ offense in their 31–13 win.

USC Trojans running back King Miller USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Big Ten football
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan entered the matchup ranked eighth nationally in rush defense, allowing just 77.6 yards per game.

By the end of the night, that number ballooned to 101.5 yards per game, dropping the Wolverines to 18th.

USC averaged 6.2 yards per carry — double Michigan’s previous season average of 3.1 — in one of the most dominant rushing performances any team has produced against the Wolverines in recent years.

USC Trojans running back King Miller USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Big Ten football
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“King was huge,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “He stepped up and made big plays. That was obviously really important for us with the way it went down."

"This is just what he does in practice" Riley added. "He’s a hard worker, he’s humble, and he cares about this team a lot. The moment certainly wasn’t too big for him.”

From Depth Chart Afterthought to Offensive Spark

Before Saturday, Miller’s résumé barely existed: 11 carries for 152 yards spread across three games.

But when injuries hit both Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, the redshirt freshman became USC’s next man up — and might just be their long-term answer.

USC Trojans running back King Miller USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Big Ten football
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jordan, who ranked third in the Big Ten with 576 rushing yards on 88 carries, underwent tightrope surgery this week and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Sanders, meanwhile, suffered what Riley described as an injury that “doesn’t look super positive in terms of the rest of the season.”

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines

MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan

MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan

With both veterans sidelined, Miller’s opportunity came fast — and his production hasn’t just filled the gap, it’s surpassed expectations.

Through 29 total carries, he ranks top 20 in the Big Ten in rushing yards (310) and leads the conference in yards per carry (10.7) among players with at least 15 attempts.

USC Trojans running back King Miller USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Big Ten football
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) sprints into the end zone for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He’s already eclipsed Sanders’ 264-yard total and could overtake Jordan’s mark within the next two games.

Miller’s combination of burst, balance, and field vision gives USC something it’s lacked since Reggie Bush-era highlight reels — a back capable of turning any touch into a touchdown.

The Road Ahead

USC’s next test comes against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, another top-tier run defense allowing just 105.7 rushing yards per game (23rd nationally).

The Fighting Irish are fresh off a 36–7 win over NC State in which they held ACC rushing leader Daylan Smothers to just 46 yards on 12 carries.

For Miller, this week is more than another audition — it’s a chance to prove that his breakout wasn’t a fluke.

Another strong showing against a defense of Notre Dame’s caliber could cement him not only as USC’s top back, but as one of the biggest surprise stories in college football this season.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football