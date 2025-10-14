How USC’s King Miller Stole the Show as Trojans’ New Star Emerges
What began as a personnel crisis turned into a program-defining moment.
With both of USC’s top running backs sidelined, walk-on redshirt freshman King Miller was forced into the spotlight against the then-ranked No. 15 Michigan Wolverines — and turned a nightmare scenario into a statement performance.
Miller erupted for 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, igniting the Trojans’ offense in their 31–13 win.
Michigan entered the matchup ranked eighth nationally in rush defense, allowing just 77.6 yards per game.
By the end of the night, that number ballooned to 101.5 yards per game, dropping the Wolverines to 18th.
USC averaged 6.2 yards per carry — double Michigan’s previous season average of 3.1 — in one of the most dominant rushing performances any team has produced against the Wolverines in recent years.
“King was huge,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game. “He stepped up and made big plays. That was obviously really important for us with the way it went down."
"This is just what he does in practice" Riley added. "He’s a hard worker, he’s humble, and he cares about this team a lot. The moment certainly wasn’t too big for him.”
From Depth Chart Afterthought to Offensive Spark
Before Saturday, Miller’s résumé barely existed: 11 carries for 152 yards spread across three games.
But when injuries hit both Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, the redshirt freshman became USC’s next man up — and might just be their long-term answer.
Jordan, who ranked third in the Big Ten with 576 rushing yards on 88 carries, underwent tightrope surgery this week and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Sanders, meanwhile, suffered what Riley described as an injury that “doesn’t look super positive in terms of the rest of the season.”
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans Upset Win Over No. 15 Michigan Wolverines
MORE: What Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Said After Loss vs. USC
MORE: Lincoln Riley Reacts to Recruit Turnout For USC’s Upset of Michigan
MORE: Why A Walk-On Earned MVP in USC's Upset Win Over Michigan
With both veterans sidelined, Miller’s opportunity came fast — and his production hasn’t just filled the gap, it’s surpassed expectations.
Through 29 total carries, he ranks top 20 in the Big Ten in rushing yards (310) and leads the conference in yards per carry (10.7) among players with at least 15 attempts.
He’s already eclipsed Sanders’ 264-yard total and could overtake Jordan’s mark within the next two games.
Miller’s combination of burst, balance, and field vision gives USC something it’s lacked since Reggie Bush-era highlight reels — a back capable of turning any touch into a touchdown.
The Road Ahead
USC’s next test comes against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, another top-tier run defense allowing just 105.7 rushing yards per game (23rd nationally).
The Fighting Irish are fresh off a 36–7 win over NC State in which they held ACC rushing leader Daylan Smothers to just 46 yards on 12 carries.
For Miller, this week is more than another audition — it’s a chance to prove that his breakout wasn’t a fluke.
Another strong showing against a defense of Notre Dame’s caliber could cement him not only as USC’s top back, but as one of the biggest surprise stories in college football this season.