USC Trojans' Lake McRee Becoming Big Ten’s Most Explosive Tight End
In a USC Trojans offense loaded with star receivers, it’s easy for a fifth-year tight end to get lost in the shuffle.
USC tight end Lake McRee is carving out a role he’s never had before, transforming from a steady possession option into one of the Trojans’ most explosive weapons through four games of the 2025 season.
McRee has just nine receptions so far, but they’ve gone for 189 yards—already putting him on pace to smash his career highs of 26 catches and 262 yards set back in 2023.
He’s averaging 21 yards per catch, more than double his career average entering the season, and his 64-yard touchdown against Missouri State stands as both the longest grab of his career and one of the signature highlights of USC’s early surge.
Producing Like a Wideout
McRee’s usage has shifted dramatically. Once primarily a safety valve and short-yardage option, he’s now stretching the field like an outside receiver.
Among all Big Ten tight ends, McRee currently ranks just fifth in receptions—but he leads the position in receiving yards. His 189 yards sit ahead of Wisconsin’s Lance Mason (177 yards on 14 catches), showing just how efficient McRee has been in limited opportunities.
Tight ends like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Ohio State's Max Klare received preseason recognition as the top two players at their position in the conference, but McRee is certainly making an early case as the top tight end in the Big Ten.
Mcree's efficiency stands out even more at the national level. He is one of only two Big Ten tight ends to crack the conference’s top 25 in receiving yards overall, joining a group dominated by wide receivers.
His yards-per-catch average (21.0) ranks second in the entire Big Ten among players with at least five receptions, trailing only Minnesota receiver Javon Tracy.
Even more impressive, McRee has slotted seamlessly into USC’s downfield barrage.
He owns the sixth-longest reception in the Big Ten this season, and four of his USC teammates—Makai Lemon, Eli Sanders, Zacharyus Williams, and Ja’Kobi Lane—are also in the top 15 for explosive plays.
McRee and Lane, who is averaging 26.6 yards per catch, form the most dangerous big-play tandem in the conference by yards-per-catch standards.
MORE: USC’s Jahkeem Stewart Turns Heads With National Recognition
MORE: Rising Star Waymond Jordan Channels Ashton Jeanty in USC Trojans Backfield
MORE: Score Prediction For USC’s Chance To Make Road Statement vs. Illinois
A Career Year in the Making
For McRee, this start feels like more than just a hot streak. It’s the culmination of a long, winding college career defined as much by injuries as production.
He’s battled setbacks throughout his five seasons in the program, never quite able to fully showcase his athleticism in a featured role. Now, he’s finally healthy—and USC is tapping into a skillset that makes him an X-factor in the middle of the field.
At his best, McRee is a matchup nightmare. Too quick for linebackers to cover one-on-one, too big for defensive backs to muscle off the line, he gives quarterback Jayden Maiava a high-ceiling option down the seams.
And with defenses already overextended trying to contain USC’s wide receiver depth, McRee’s emergence as a vertical threat creates a new headache for opposing coordinators.
The Bigger Picture
It’s not just about numbers—it’s about timing. As USC gears up for the grind of Big Ten play, his continued impact could be the difference between an offense that’s merely productive and one that overwhelms opponents.