USC Trojans' Lake McRee Becoming Big Ten’s Most Explosive Tight End

USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee is averaging 21 yards per catch, leading all Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards while emerging as a new downfield weapon for the Trojans in 2025. Can he continue to be a downfield threat for quarterback Jayden Maiava?

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In a USC Trojans offense loaded with star receivers, it’s easy for a fifth-year tight end to get lost in the shuffle.

USC tight end Lake McRee is carving out a role he’s never had before, transforming from a steady possession option into one of the Trojans’ most explosive weapons through four games of the 2025 season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) looks to get past Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Tony Grimes (0) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

McRee has just nine receptions so far, but they’ve gone for 189 yards—already putting him on pace to smash his career highs of 26 catches and 262 yards set back in 2023.

He’s averaging 21 yards per catch, more than double his career average entering the season, and his 64-yard touchdown against Missouri State stands as both the longest grab of his career and one of the signature highlights of USC’s early surge.

Producing Like a Wideout

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) scores on a 62-yard touchdown reception against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McRee’s usage has shifted dramatically. Once primarily a safety valve and short-yardage option, he’s now stretching the field like an outside receiver.

Among all Big Ten tight ends, McRee currently ranks just fifth in receptions—but he leads the position in receiving yards. His 189 yards sit ahead of Wisconsin’s Lance Mason (177 yards on 14 catches), showing just how efficient McRee has been in limited opportunities.

Tight ends like Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Ohio State's Max Klare received preseason recognition as the top two players at their position in the conference, but McRee is certainly making an early case as the top tight end in the Big Ten.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) in the first quarter against Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

Mcree's efficiency stands out even more at the national level. He is one of only two Big Ten tight ends to crack the conference’s top 25 in receiving yards overall, joining a group dominated by wide receivers.

His yards-per-catch average (21.0) ranks second in the entire Big Ten among players with at least five receptions, trailing only Minnesota receiver Javon Tracy.

Even more impressive, McRee has slotted seamlessly into USC’s downfield barrage.

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

He owns the sixth-longest reception in the Big Ten this season, and four of his USC teammates—Makai Lemon, Eli Sanders, Zacharyus Williams, and Ja’Kobi Lane—are also in the top 15 for explosive plays.

McRee and Lane, who is averaging 26.6 yards per catch, form the most dangerous big-play tandem in the conference by yards-per-catch standards.

A Career Year in the Making

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Myles Slusher (9) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

For McRee, this start feels like more than just a hot streak. It’s the culmination of a long, winding college career defined as much by injuries as production.

He’s battled setbacks throughout his five seasons in the program, never quite able to fully showcase his athleticism in a featured role. Now, he’s finally healthy—and USC is tapping into a skillset that makes him an X-factor in the middle of the field.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies cornerback D.J. Graham II (4) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

At his best, McRee is a matchup nightmare. Too quick for linebackers to cover one-on-one, too big for defensive backs to muscle off the line, he gives quarterback Jayden Maiava a high-ceiling option down the seams.

And with defenses already overextended trying to contain USC’s wide receiver depth, McRee’s emergence as a vertical threat creates a new headache for opposing coordinators.

The Bigger Picture

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) breaks open for a big gain as Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (43) comes in for the tackle in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

It’s not just about numbers—it’s about timing. As USC gears up for the grind of Big Ten play, his continued impact could be the difference between an offense that’s merely productive and one that overwhelms opponents.

