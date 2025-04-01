USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Tomuhini Topui, Add to No. 1 Ranked Class
When four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui de-committed from the Oregon Ducks late last month, the USC Trojans became the favorites to land the California native.
Now, the Trojans continue their epic run of nabbing the best in-state prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle with Topui announcing his commitment to USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans on Tuesday morning.
When Topui backed off his pledge from the Ducks on March 25, Blair Angulo of 247Sports wrote that the Trojans instantly became the school to beat for the second-highest rated defensive lineman in California.
"The next steps are still to be determined, but one team in particular appears to hold all of the momentum in the battle. That would be childhood favorite USC. It was a bit of a surprise when Topui committed to Oregon. The arrows had been pointing toward the Trojans since the start of the recruiting process, and now the local suitor looks to be in prime position to pounce," Angulo wrote.
Despite scheduling visits with other schools, it didn't take long for Topui to survey his options before ultimately deciding to stay home and play for the Trojans.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Topui's talent is through the roof and that he would play anywhere he goes.
"A two-way lineman who could end up on either side. A true nose at 6-3, 330 pounds and can can consistently take on double teams, hold his ground and still get a push. Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty..but he’s an easy national recruit who has the talent to play for anyone in the country," Biggins wrote.
The No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 100 player in the class according to 247Sports, Topui spoke with 247Sports about how active the Trojans' coaching staff have been despite his commitment to Oregon.
"The junior day was great. Talking with the coaches there and them telling me the vision they see the program going in and how I'd be leading the charge was a huge part of the visit. I'd say that they are still big on my recruitment. Even though I'm committed they still came after me and are still showing love," Topui told 247Sports.
Topui joins arguably the best defensive class in the country. He is the third highest-rated defensive line commit in the Trojans class and is the ninth commit on the defensive side of the ball. Along with fellow four-star Simote Katoanga and Jaimeon Winfield, Topui pairs up to have the highest rated defensive line class according to 247Sports rankings.
It's another in-state addition for the Trojans as their top ranked class grows to 18 commitments with 12 of them hailing from the Golden State.