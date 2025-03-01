USC Trojans Commit Simote Katoanga Recruiting Fellow 4-Star Prospects From California
The USC Trojans have been full of momentum on the recruiting front. The Trojans recently picked up four-star edge rusher Simote Katoanga from Santa Margarita Catholic High School, and he has been putting in work on behalf of USC on the recruiting trail.
Simote Katoanga has only been committed to the Trojans since Feb. 23, but he has been active in helping building USC's 2026 recruiting class.
Katoanga spoke with On3 about why he committed to the Trojans early in the process.
“I chose USC because I want to be a part of the change and revival,” Katoanga told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “I always hear of USC being a powerhouse, but I grew up seeing that in Oregon."
What stood out about the Trojans was that USC coach Lincoln Riley and the coaching staff made Katoanga feel important. The California native added that he wants to continue to inspire in-state recruits to stay home at USC. .
“I want to be the team that inspires California kids to stay home and play for the Cardinal and Gold. I decided now because why wait for the inevitable. The coaches and staff have made me feel like a priority from when I got offered," Katoanga said to On3.
Katoanga continues the Trojans recent run on California recruits. Out of the 11 recruits that Trojans have committed, seven of them hail from Southern California. However, Katoanga said that USC may not be done yet picking up prospects from the Trojans' backyard.
“Yeah trying to get my boys Trent [Mosley] and Talanoa [Ili]," Katoanga said.
Wiltfong in a prediction on Feb. 24 for Mosley to commit to the Trojans, which would be another California prospect to pledge to USC.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Katoanga's potential could elevate him once he gets to the next level.
"Katoanga is an intriguing defensive line prospect with a very high ceiling. He’s a high motor player who’s relentless pursuing the football. He shows some pass rush ability coming off the edge or as a tackle and is physical in run support. He can take on blocks, hold his ground and still get a push up the field," Biggins wrote.
He's apart of what is currently the No. 1 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. USC holds commitments from four Top 100 prospects, including the No. 8 recruit in the class, Xavier Griffin.
The strength of the Trojans' 2026 class is currently their defensive back commits. USC has four commits from Southern California prospects in the secondary, including the No. 52 player in the class, RJ Sermons, and Brandon Lockhart, the No. 82 player in the class. The Trojans are currently on their way to what is shaping up to be one of the program's best recruiting classes at the position.