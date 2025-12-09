How USC Transfer Portal Target Carrington Pierce Can Help Trojans' Defense

The USC Trojans landed the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, and now their sights are on building the roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal. The portal will officially open on Jan. 2 and close after 15 days on Jan. 16. It will be the only portal opening, and the Trojans are already targeting key players to help the team.

According to On3, not only are the Trojans are trending for Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback transfer Carrington Pierce, a native of Southern California. Pierce entered the portal after Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired, and the cornerback did not play this fall. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

What Carrington Pierce Will Bring To USC

Though Pierce never played with the Cowboys, he spent one year at JUCO at Chaffey College. He is a natural athlete who has high potential. His season at Chaffey College was his first time playing organized football, having never played in high school.

He was a basketball player in high school before playing in 11 games with Chaffey College. In his freshman season, he totaled 24 total tackles, 14 solo, and 3.0 tackles for loss. He also had three interceptions and six pass breakups. He is a natural athlete who can be a difference maker for the Trojans.

Despite his lack of organized playing experience, he is a highly sought-after prospect through the portal. In addition to USC, Nebraska, San Diego State, and Toledo are also making a push for Pierce, but per On3, the Trojans are in the lead.

The Trojans' cornerback position was a concern to start the season, but improved throughout the second half of the year. Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson was a player who stepped up and solidified himself as a starter for the Trojans.

While Nicholson stepped up for the Trojans, it was his final year of eligibility. This makes adding another player, such as Pierce, crucial for the Trojans as they seek a College Football Playoff appearance next year.

In addition to Nicholson, the Trojans are losing cornerback DJ Harvey and Braylon Conley. Harvey is out of eligibility, and Conley entered the portal. While the team will have returning corners, with struggles early on in the season, bringing in help is important.

The Trojans are bringing in elite prospects through the 2026 recruiting class, but mixing in veteran players will help the Trojans succeed next season, especially as the young prospects adjust to playing at the college level.

One of the biggest things that USC understands after this season is the need for depth at each position. The Trojans faced several injuries across the roster, and as the team seeks a CFP appearance, bringing in talent at each position is critical. The depth pieces could be what wins tight games next season and could make or break the Trojans' playoff hopes.

The Trojans are likely to return cornerbacks Chasen Johnson, Marcellas Williams, and RJ Sermons. Johnson is returning from a knee injury, and Sermons did not play in 2025. The cornerback room could have a wide-open competition for who will start, making adding a player like Pierce a big pickup.

Pierce would be USC’s first portal addition, but there will likely be more. The Trojans found immense success recruiting, holding the No. 1 2026 class in the nation, but the job is not done.

While the focus is on bringing in young talent to develop, the Trojans will still bring in positions of need to ensure the program is in the best spot to compete for a national title.

