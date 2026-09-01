USC Legend Matt Leinart Weighs in on Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane NFL Potential

The USC Trojans now have seven wide receivers playing in the NFL for the 2026 season.

School legend and past Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart witnessed the stardom of former USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane himself. Now the two-time National Champion at USC weighed in on the league potential of both receivers, through his conversation with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

Matt Leinart Saw Stardom of 1 USC Wideout Before Trojans Career

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matt Leinart (left) and Rai Benjamin pose during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leinart revealed he got to know the newest Philadelphia Eagles wideout and first rounder Lemon at an early age. During a time Lemon established himself as a national recruit for Los Alamitos High School in USC' backyard.

"He's a stud, man," Leinart said. "Such a great kid. He's a tremendous football player and he's going to be a great player. He's got his head on right."

That means Leinart got to see the Lemon who broke out as a 65-catch, 1,062-yard performer during his junior season at Los Alamitos. He later landed 20 different scholarship offers featuring SEC powerhouses Alabama and Oklahoma aiming to swoop him up.

Except Lemon stayed loyal to the local university and chose USC for the 2023 class. Coach Lincoln Riley reeled in the nation's No. 7 overall wideout for his graduating class per 247Sports composite rankings, plus landed the state of California's fourth-rated talent.

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Leinart shares similar praise for the incoming Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lane. Although the taller 6-4 wideout needed to overcome some personal setbacks to get to the league.

"He had some injuries in college. But when you watched him play and the way his body control is for his size, this dude is an NFL player. It doesn't matter where he'll get drafted. He's going to be a stud," Leinart added.

He ended his take by dropping this declaration: "They're going to be big time pros. And very helpful to their franchises."

How Both USC Wideouts Fared in Preseason

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane (6) lines up against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Charles Demmings (20) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane and Lemon also rise as the latest first round talents via Riley, who previously helped turn Jordan Addison into a day one selection during the receiver's truncated USC run.

The new Ravens weapon Lane became seldom used during Baltimore's preseason contests, settling for four catches and 47 yards. But he powered into the end zone on a third-and-five, scoring from 16 yards out.

Ja'Kobi Lane finds the end zone for the first time 🏈⚡️



Lane hauled in his first NFL touchdown yesterday, finishing the play through contact for Baltimore against Philadelphia.#Ravens #NFL pic.twitter.com/VFAqZiAZqe — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) August 17, 2026

Lemon became more limited, though, with the Eagles holding him out amid his hamstring injury during their training camp. He managed to see the field on Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bengals, though. Lemon caught two passes for two yards during the first quarter in the preseason finale for Philadelphia.

The Eagles resting him rises as proof that Lemon will play an integral part of this Philly offense featuring a former Riley quarterback in Jalen Hurts (the two were at Oklahoma).

Matt Leinart Taking Part in Annual Blood Drive

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Leinart has become passionate about saving lives through his partnership via Abbott ahead of the college football season.

Abbott is launching a competition too involving its deal with the Big Ten called "We Give Blood." The winning school that donates the most blood this season receives a $1 million reward to help advance student health on the campus.

"One donation can save up to three lives. This competition has saved up to 300,000 lives," Leinart said.

But Leinart's reasoning for taking part takes on a deeper meaning: He lost his mother to Leukemia in 2017, driving his desire to become a blood donor and encouraging others to "save a life." He adds fans can donate, not just alumni of each Big Ten school. More information about the campaign can be found here.

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