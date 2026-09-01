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USC Legend Matt Leinart Weighs in on Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane NFL Potential

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and past national title winner Matt Leinart spoke with USC Trojans on SI regarding the talented wideout duo now entering the NFL.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC Trojans

The USC Trojans now have seven wide receivers playing in the NFL for the 2026 season.

School legend and past Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart witnessed the stardom of former USC wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane himself. Now the two-time National Champion at USC weighed in on the league potential of both receivers, through his conversation with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

Matt Leinart Saw Stardom of 1 USC Wideout Before Trojans Career

Rai Benjamin Matt Leinart USC Trojans Maryland Terrapins Lincoln Riley Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane NFL Draft.
Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matt Leinart (left) and Rai Benjamin pose during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leinart revealed he got to know the newest Philadelphia Eagles wideout and first rounder Lemon at an early age. During a time Lemon established himself as a national recruit for Los Alamitos High School in USC' backyard.

"He's a stud, man," Leinart said. "Such a great kid. He's a tremendous football player and he's going to be a great player. He's got his head on right."

That means Leinart got to see the Lemon who broke out as a 65-catch, 1,062-yard performer during his junior season at Los Alamitos. He later landed 20 different scholarship offers featuring SEC powerhouses Alabama and Oklahoma aiming to swoop him up.

Except Lemon stayed loyal to the local university and chose USC for the 2023 class. Coach Lincoln Riley reeled in the nation's No. 7 overall wideout for his graduating class per 247Sports composite rankings, plus landed the state of California's fourth-rated talent.

USC Trojans Tanook Hines Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten College Football Recruiting NFL Draft Lincoln Riley Makai Lemon
Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Leinart shares similar praise for the incoming Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Lane. Although the taller 6-4 wideout needed to overcome some personal setbacks to get to the league.

"He had some injuries in college. But when you watched him play and the way his body control is for his size, this dude is an NFL player. It doesn't matter where he'll get drafted. He's going to be a stud," Leinart added.

He ended his take by dropping this declaration: "They're going to be big time pros. And very helpful to their franchises."

How Both USC Wideouts Fared in Preseason

Ja'Kobi Lane Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Charles Demmings NFL preseason USC Trojans Matt Leinart Lincoln Riley
Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane (6) lines up against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Charles Demmings (20) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane and Lemon also rise as the latest first round talents via Riley, who previously helped turn Jordan Addison into a day one selection during the receiver's truncated USC run.

The new Ravens weapon Lane became seldom used during Baltimore's preseason contests, settling for four catches and 47 yards. But he powered into the end zone on a third-and-five, scoring from 16 yards out.

Lemon became more limited, though, with the Eagles holding him out amid his hamstring injury during their training camp. He managed to see the field on Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bengals, though. Lemon caught two passes for two yards during the first quarter in the preseason finale for Philadelphia.

The Eagles resting him rises as proof that Lemon will play an integral part of this Philly offense featuring a former Riley quarterback in Jalen Hurts (the two were at Oklahoma).

Matt Leinart Taking Part in Annual Blood Drive

Las Vegas Bowl Matt Leinart USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Makai Lemon Ja'Kobi Lane Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Leinart has become passionate about saving lives through his partnership via Abbott ahead of the college football season.

Abbott is launching a competition too involving its deal with the Big Ten called "We Give Blood." The winning school that donates the most blood this season receives a $1 million reward to help advance student health on the campus.

"One donation can save up to three lives. This competition has saved up to 300,000 lives," Leinart said.

But Leinart's reasoning for taking part takes on a deeper meaning: He lost his mother to Leukemia in 2017, driving his desire to become a blood donor and encouraging others to "save a life." He adds fans can donate, not just alumni of each Big Ten school. More information about the campaign can be found here.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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