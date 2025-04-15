USC Trojans' Legend Reggie Bush Makes Acting Debut In 'The Salamander King' Film
USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush announced the World Premiere of "The Salamander King" at the Academy Award Qualifying Dallas International Film Festival on April 25. The Heisman Trophy winner has astonished USC fans with his flair and athletic ability, but what about his acting chops?
Let's face it, Bush is considered one of the best college football players of all time, and had a fantastic professional career as well. Bush played 10 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints before retiring. It will be hard for him to outshine his athletic accomplishments, but starring in a small indie film could allow him to break the typical professional athlete cameos.
Rumored to be in the upcoming "Happy Gilmore 2," Bush has a better chance of advancing his acting career with a heartfelt, enjoyable indie, far more than a slapstick comedy of a bygone era.
The film is described by its producers as “an indie comedy that focuses on a group of Austinites who work and play at a municipal golf course - aka MUNY - that’s come under threat of extinction due to the city’s rapid growth. The main characters are an increasingly endangered species in Austin - misfits and creative types who embrace the city’s mantra: ‘Keep Austin Weird.’”
“It’s also a story about the universal desire to be part of a community and the need for shared public spaces,” the producers said. “Despite their disparate backgrounds, the misfits at MUNY share a strong bond with one another and view the course as integral to the preservation of their ‘found family.’”
Bush isn’t the only athlete making the leap into films, but his move feels particularly organic. With his natural charisma, on-camera experience from years of broadcasting, and deep cultural resonance from his USC days, he brings a level of authenticity to the role.
While many athletes opt for brief cameos or roles that parody their personas, Bush's participation in a meaningful indie film suggests he's taking the craft seriously.
For USC fans, this doesn't mean Bush has given up on his coaching dreams and returning to Southern California. It was only a few months ago that Bush stated his intentions clearly toUSC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
"The same way that I helped them win national championships as a player is the same way I can help them win those championships as a coach. I believe that wholeheartedly," said Bush,
While he hasn't made an official push into the coaching staff, the desire is there, and the desire to come home.
"When I was recruited by USC to come play there, I knew that was home. It's always been home for me," Bush told Amaranthus. "That still has not changed. Even through the Heisman Trophy situation, that's never wavered. It's never changed. USC has always been home. And the brand of USC and Reggie Bush - it breeds success."