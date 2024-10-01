USC Trojans’ Reggie Bush Best College Moments: Bush Push, Heisman Trophy, Iconic Wins
The story of former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush and his 2005 Heisman Trophy has taken many twists and turns in the past two decades. Most recently, Bush announced his decision to sue USC, the NCAA, and the Pac-12, arguing that he deserves to be compensated from the revenue he generated from merchandise sales and media rights.
Despite the storylines that surround Bush and his Heisman Trophy, his 2005 season is remembered as one of the best ever by a college football running back.
In the regular season, Bush ran for 1,658 yards in 2005, totaling over 100 rushing yards in eight different games. He scored 15 touchdowns on the ground and added another two through the air. His average of 8.7 yards per carry led the nation.
While Bush is remembered as one of the better running backs in college football history, he was also a threat to score on special teams. Returning both kicks and punts for the Trojans, he set the Pac-10 record with 513 all-purpose yards against Fresno State.
His stat line consisted of 297 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, and 151 return yards.
The USC star became a household name as the Trojans reached consecutive BCS Championship games under coach Pete Carroll. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy after the 2005 season, Bush also won the Walter Camp Award and the Doak Walker Award.
Bush received 784 first-place votes out of 892 total. In the history of the Heisman Trophy, only four other winners of the award earned more first-place votes than Bush. Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young was the runner-up, finishing 933 points behind Bush.
“2005 was a magical year," Bush told Sports Illustrated's Mike McDaniel. "For me, I always prided myself [on] being a player who played multiple positions. Punt returner. Kick returner. Running back. I would catch balls out of the backfield. And I felt like that was the secret sauce. I felt like if I did all these things well, then I would have an opportunity to win a Heisman Trophy."
USC beat rival Notre Dame, 34-31, in 2005 at South Bend in one of the most memorable games ever in college football. The victory was highlighted by a play that became known as the "Bush Push." USC head coach Pete Carroll signaled to quarterback Matt Leinart to spike the ball, suggesting USC would settle for a tie and go into overtime. Instead, in the final play, Leinhart snuck into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, with much thanks to a big push by Bush.
After Bush won the Heisman Trophy, the Trojans were unable to defeat quarterback Young and the Texas Longhorns in the BCS National Championship Game. In one of the most memorable Rose Bowl Games in history, USC lost to Texas 41-38.
In the championship effort, Bush rushed for 82 yards and caught another 95, totaling 177 all-purpose yards.
The NCAA sanctioned USC because their star running back received improper benefits during his time as a Trojan. As a result, the school disassociated from Bush in 2010. A decade later, the trojans welcomed him back after the NCAA dropped the rule that enforced Bush's exile.
Upon the reunion, Kirk Herbstreit called Bush "the baddest CFB player [he's] ever covered."
Also, Bush's fame grew when began dating pop culture star Kim Kardashian in 2007. Their relationship was documented on the popular reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.' Bush and Kardashian broke up in 2009.
In April of 2024, the Heisman Trust decided to reinstate the 2005 Heisman Trophy to Bush because of the changes occurring across college football, mainly Name, Image, and Likeness rules.
President of the Heisman Trophy Trust Michael Comerford said, "We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments. We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."
The New Orleans Saints drafted Bush with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft after the Houston Texans selected defensive end Mario Williams from NC State with the first pick. Bush won Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 with New Orleans as the Drew Brees' Saints beat Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts.
In addition to the Saints, Bush played for the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Buffalo Bills before retiring from the NFL in 2017.
