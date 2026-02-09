USC Legends React to Seattle's Super Bowl Win
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday thanks in part to key contributions from former USC Trojans star. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker came home with the Super Bowl MVP award, but former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive linemen Leonard Williams all played a pivotal part in Seattle's Super Bowl win.
The USC pride could be felt after the game as the former Trojans gathered together to take a group photo, and a number of USC legends, including quarterbacks Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, and defensive back Ronnie Lott, shared their reactions onto social media.
USC Trojan Legends React to Sam Darnold's Super Bowl LX Victory
Darnold finished the game with 202 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 50 percent of his passes. While the former Trojans star didn't necessarily light up the box score, Darnold protected the football and moved his offense down the field against the New England defense.
His comeback story has garnered headlines throughout the postseason as Darnold was labeled as a bust earlier in his NFL career. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Darnold faced a long and winding road with stops in Carolina, San Francisco, and Minnesota before signing with Seattle in the offseason.
Darnold's comeback after being written off as an NFL quarterback is complete with a Super Bowl ring, and he made some history in doing so. He became the first quarterback from the USC to ever start a Super Bowl and then became the first former Trojans starting quarterback to lead his team to an NFL championship.
MORE: USC’s Rushing Attack Might Quietly Be The Best in the Big Ten
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's USC Timeline Amid Texas Tech Buzz
MORE: USC Trojans Opponents Ranked from Easiest to Hardest
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Uchenna Nwosu Turns Heads With Pick-Six
He wasn't without help from some fellow former Trojans, though. Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter, returning an interception for 45 yards.
Nwosu's highlight grabbed the attention of USC legend Ronnie Lott who posted a brief response onto social media.
Both Nwosu and Williams contributed to a remarkable defensive performance as the Patriots were shut out for the first three quarters of the game.
After the win, Williams and Nwosu spoke about the impact that USC has had on their careers. Nwosu mentioned the Trojans' mantra "Fight On" as motivation to push through adversity, and Williams reflected on his journey from USC to the NFL.
“It means a lot. The journey, I've been speaking about that this whole time. About how this journey is what makes this moment so special. A lot of those Trojan guys, like our whole training staff … and Sam Darnold, Uchenna [Nwosu], I played with those guys at USC. It just means a lot for me to see it all come together,” Williams said to The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi after the game.
Recommended Articles
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.