USC Legends React to Seattle's Super Bowl Win

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday thanks in part to key contributions from former USC Trojans star. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker came home with the Super Bowl MVP award, but former USC quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, and defensive linemen Leonard Williams all played a pivotal part in Seattle's Super Bowl win.

The USC pride could be felt after the game as the former Trojans gathered together to take a group photo, and a number of USC legends, including quarterbacks Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, and defensive back Ronnie Lott, shared their reactions onto social media.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and defensive end Leonard Williams (99) react after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC Trojan Legends React to Sam Darnold's Super Bowl LX Victory

Congrats Sam!!!!!!



Way to go dude ✌️ — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) February 9, 2026

Sammy D!!!! Unbelievable, way to go brother.. Congrats!!! — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) February 9, 2026

Darnold finished the game with 202 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 50 percent of his passes. While the former Trojans star didn't necessarily light up the box score, Darnold protected the football and moved his offense down the field against the New England defense.

His comeback story has garnered headlines throughout the postseason as Darnold was labeled as a bust earlier in his NFL career. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Darnold faced a long and winding road with stops in Carolina, San Francisco, and Minnesota before signing with Seattle in the offseason.

Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold arrives on the red carpet before the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Darnold's comeback after being written off as an NFL quarterback is complete with a Super Bowl ring, and he made some history in doing so. He became the first quarterback from the USC to ever start a Super Bowl and then became the first former Trojans starting quarterback to lead his team to an NFL championship.

Uchenna Nwosu Turns Heads With Pick-Six

He wasn't without help from some fellow former Trojans, though. Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu scored a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter, returning an interception for 45 yards.

Nwosu's highlight grabbed the attention of USC legend Ronnie Lott who posted a brief response onto social media.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) scores a touch down during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Both Nwosu and Williams contributed to a remarkable defensive performance as the Patriots were shut out for the first three quarters of the game.

After the win, Williams and Nwosu spoke about the impact that USC has had on their careers. Nwosu mentioned the Trojans' mantra "Fight On" as motivation to push through adversity, and Williams reflected on his journey from USC to the NFL.

“It means a lot. The journey, I've been speaking about that this whole time. About how this journey is what makes this moment so special. A lot of those Trojan guys, like our whole training staff … and Sam Darnold, Uchenna [Nwosu], I played with those guys at USC. It just means a lot for me to see it all come together,” Williams said to The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi after the game.

