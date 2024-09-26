USC Trojans' Defensive Line Depth After Bear Alexander's Decision To Redshirt
USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander made his decision known to redshirt and sit out the rest of the season on Wednesday. The NCAA allows college football players to play in four games and still qualify to redshirt for that year. Alexander has played in three games this season.
Alexander, transferred to USC following his freshman campaign at the University of Georgia in 2022. The former five-star recruit appeared in all 13 games, starting 12 in 2023, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. He was arguably one of the more impactful defensive players for the Trojans defense, but this season has been a different story.
The Texas native played 28 snaps in the season opener against LSU, 19 against Utah State and then 21 on Saturday against Michigan. A primary starter for USC's defense last season, Alexander has worked with the second team this season, resulting in his decision to redshirt.
Although, his snap count rapidly declined this season, Alexander provided depth for a position that relies heavily on consistent rotation to keep players fresh. So where does that leave USC? Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was asked about the depth on defensive line moving forward.
“I feel good,” Lynn. "We have a good rotation of guys. We feel like that’s one of the strengths of the team, as far as just a handful of guys that can go in there, that can play, can operate and they know what to do. So we feel really good about the depth.”
The decision by Alexander leaves the Trojans with three defensive tackles who have played in every game so far this season, redshirt seniors Gavin Meyer, Nate Clifton and Kobe Pepe.
The Trojans made defensive tackle depth a point of emphasis in the transfer portal, landing Meyer from Wyoming and Clifton from Vanderbilt. Thought to be additional pieces to pair with Alexander, the two transfers emerged as starters when the initial depth chart was released ahead of the season opener against LSU. Alexander was listed as an "or" at defensive tackle with Meyer, but it was Meyer who was the first one on the field in Las Vegas.
"Consistency, and just seeing them do it every single day and just how fast they picked everything up and how fast you saw them grow in the scheme,” Lynn said.
In an updated depth chart, freshman Jide Abasiri is listed as the backup to Meyer and sophomore Elijah Hughes is the backup behind Clifton along with Pepe. Abasiri, who enrolled early and took part in spring practice recorded two tackles against Utah State. Hughes appeared in eight games as a true freshman in 2023, recording six tackles.
