4-Star Recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Sets Commitment Date: LSU, Texas A&M or USC Trojans?
Four-star wide receiver recruit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is one of the top available wide receivers from the class of 2026. The USC Trojans have been heavily targeting Feaster, and remain in the running for the top prospect.
Feaster posted on his Instagram story that he will be announcing his commitment on July 4 at 12 p.m. and will be having a party to celebrate the occasion. His final schools are USC, LSU, and Texas A&M.
Feaster is a high-priority target for the Trojans and there is high anticipation for his commitment day. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Feaster is the No. 44 recruit in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Texas.
USC coach Lincoln Riley has coached talented offenses, which is something Feaster is looking for. The Trojans also have a strong history of producing wide receivers. Some current NFL wide receivers from USC are Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison, Atlanta Falcons’ Drake London, and Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown.
“I had a couple of meetings with Coach Riley. We talked about the offense a little bit. He really just showed me his best receivers and how he lets them run sets of routes that he wouldn’t let any other receivers run. That’s why they’re used to getting so open” Feaster told 247Sports following his official visit in June.
“Then he showed me all his counters he makes off the defense, off their weaknesses. That’s what he was really showing me and then we just talked about how I’ve been doing, my parents, living there, and stuff like that,” Feaster continued.
Being from the class of 2026, if Feaster chooses USC, he will likely have five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet passing him the ball. Longstreet was one of the top recruits from the class of 2025, coming in with high anticipation. By 2026, Longstreet will be in his second season with USC, giving him time to develop before taking over as the team's starting quarterback. Longstreet and Feaster could develop a lethal connection.
It is a tight race between Feaster’s top schools. LSU has produced top wide receivers as well and building a strong roster. The four-star recruit believes both schools do well developing wide receivers and can see himself playing for both programs. Texas A&M also has strong recruiting momentum and would keep Feaster close to home as an in-state school.
The four-star recruit recently teased a commitment to USC. Following his official visit with the Trojans, Feaster posted a photo of him in USC gear holding one of the program’s Heisman Trophies. The caption on the post was “Soon.”
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the nation. The recruiting class features 30 commits, 67 percent being blue chip recruits.
The team has received a verbal commitment from some of the top athletes on the offense, including five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux.
Feaster’s commitment is less than two weeks away and the USC Trojans will be heavily awaiting his decision.