Rules Expert Explains Why USC's Fake Punt Should Not Have Counted
The No. 19 USC Trojans took down the Northwestern Wildcats by a final score of 38-17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. One of the most notable plays in this game was a first half fake punt dialed up USC coach Lincoln Riley.
There was some controversy over it was one of USC’s backup quarterbacks Sam Huard in the game wearing the number that the Trojans punter Sam Johnson, fooling the Wildcats defense to convert a crucial 4th down.
USC Pulls Off Controversial Fake Punt
What made this fake punt so controversial is that Sam Huard is usually not No. 80. Huard has been listed as No. 7 for most of the season. This completely threw off the Northwestern special teams unit, who thought that it was Johnson in the game. Before the game, USC listed Huard as being No. 80 instead of No. 7 to allow this to happen.
In addition to Northwestern coach David Braun being thrown off, so was the FOX announcing crew. Play-by-play announcer Jason Bennetti thought it was Johnson who made the throw while he was announcing. Johnson had already been in the game wearing the No. 80.
FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira weighed in his thoughts on everything. He is of the belief that play should not have been allowed, even with Huard being listed as No. 80 on the game day roster, due to Johnson already having worn the No. 80 earlier in the game and punting.
"In the rulebook, rule 922D under unfair tactics; two players playing the same position may not wear the same number during the game," Pereira said on FOX. "At the snap, it becomes a live ball foul...The league will address it at some point with USC and I doubt they'll ever do it again."
“Huard was lined up as the punter,” Pereira said to The Athletic. “Therefor that’s actually a 15-yard penalty because both he and Johnson lined up as the punter (during the game).”
“They (refs) would never (notice) because another thing that makes it hard is USC’s one of the teams that doesn’t have names on the uniform,” Pereira said. “You’re not as an official going to look into the face and say ‘That doesn’t look like Johnson, that looks like Huard.’”
Trojans Still Alive in College Football Playoff Race
In addition to getting the win, the most important thing for USC was the fact that their College Football Playoff hopes remain alive. A third loss on the season would have all but eliminated the Trojans.
USC is now 7-2 on the season with three games remaining; vs. the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes, at the No. 9 Oregon Ducks, and vs. UCLA Bruins.
Iowa just lost to Oregon one a last second field goal so it will be interesting to see how those teams’ rankings change when they committee releases the updated rankings later in the week.
Nonetheless, those are still two key resume building wins if coach Lincoln Riley’s team can pull them off. A 10-2 record with the only two losses coming on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish very well could be enough to get in the dance.