Important Coaching Staff Question for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

With an offseason that consisted of some major roster moves coupled with changes in the defensive coaching staff, the USC Trojans have answered a lot of questions throughout their spring practices as they gear up for a big make-or-break season in 2026.

Here’s the one important question that the Trojans’ spring practices has revealed.

Can USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson right the ship quickly?

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

After former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left USC to take the same position at Penn State, the Trojans made the decision to hire Gary Patterson. It was a bold move from USC coach Lincoln Riley, considering Patterson hasn’t been a coordinator in over 25 years.

Lynn didn’t leave the Trojans on a bad note. Statistically, he improved the unit from his first season in 2024, but it was clear that the on-field product wasn’t quite what it was expected to be in 2025. During their four losses on the year, the defense gave up at least 30 points or more in each game.

If USC wants to step into the national conversation of College Football Playoff contenders, it starts with proving they have one of the best defenses in the country.

During his time at TCU, Patterson developed a reputation for getting the most out of his players, regardless of their talent level. The Trojans aren’t lacking in the talent department, so it’ll be up to the longtime defensive guru to get the job done.

USC Trojans' incoming talent

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patterson will have his work cut out in front of him, but the Trojans have accumulated a good chunk of talent this offseason from the transfer portal and high school ranks to make a serious run at the CFP in 2026.

After losing a couple of key pieces in the secondary to the 2026 NFL Draft in safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, USC made some big moves in the transfer portal to help quell the need by bringing in a pair of transfers.

Four-star cornerback Jontez Williams is the No. 2 cornerback and No. 48 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports’ rankings and he signed with USC. Williams provides a veteran presence and is uber-talented, giving the Trojans a reliable player on the backend of their defense.

Five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle should play a big role as a true freshman this season. He was ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 7 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Bringing in the reinforcements

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the most interesting parts about Patterson’s arrival at USC has been the lack of turnover in the defensive coaching staff.

Apart from former co-defensive coordinator Doug Belk departing the program, the Trojans have nearly the same coaching staff they had under Lynn.

However, Patterson did bring in some help in the shape of Paul Gonzales, Skyler Jones, and Mike Ekeler.

Gonzales will work as the safeties coach, while Jones helps out with the defensive tackles and Ekeler is with the linebackers.