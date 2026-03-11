One USC Freshman Defensive Back Is Making Noise at Trojans Spring Practice

The USC Trojans recruiting class has generated plenty of buzz since arriving on campus in January.

Several coaches raved about the freshman on campus during their press conferences in February and the Trojans social media team has been feeding its fan base with highlight reels of its No. 1 class since spring practice began last week. Of the 35 recruits USC signed, 32 have already enrolled.

Madden Riordan Makes Noise at USC Practice

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensive back Madden Riordan has become the latest freshman to make some noise during spring practice. According to a source at USC, Riordan had a really big day at practice on Wednesday, March 11.

The hybrid safety/nickel showed off his elite ball skills that helped him snag 19 interceptions in his school career, including 10 his junior season while facing premier competition in Southern California, which earned him MaxPreps Junior First Team All-American honors.

He was named All-Mission League MVP his junior and senior year. How Riordan remained a three-star prospect throughout the recruiting process remains a mystery.

Riordan was part of the foundation of the Trojans elite recruiting class. He was one of three prospects from nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.) to commit to his hometown school in the fall of 2023, his sophomore year, joining receiver Tron Baker and cornerback Brandon Lockhart.

In an era where recruits rarely hold onto their pledge for long periods of time, all three never wavered and were active in their pursuit of other top prospects. Riordan would attend spring practices last season just to recruit players to join them in Los Angeles.

Madden Riordan’s Development at USC

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never wanting to count a player out to earn playing time, especially someone like Riordan, who was a four-year contributor for one of the top high school programs in the country, but it is unlikely he carves out an immediate role in year one because of what the Trojans return in the secondary.

The key for Riordan will be continuing to add strength and weight and there might not be a better place to do it than under coach Trumain Carroll. Riordan has already added 15-plus pounds since arriving on campus. Defensive coordinators Gary Patterson has spoken at length numerous times since he was hired earlier this year about the luxury early enrollees have with being on campus a whole semester early.

After the conclusion of spring practice in early April, the players will have another round of workouts and meetings before taking a short break and returning in the summer.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the field, Riordan is already a high football IQ player, which helped him become a ballhawk at the high school level. That and his background as a quarterback. He will learn under new USC safeties coach Paul Gonzales and nickels coach Sam Carter.

Gonzales has a great history of player development, having spent 13 seasons under Patterson at TCU and this past season at Baylor. Carter was an All-American safety for the Horned Frogs and started 39 games in his collegiate career. Both coaches have put an emphasis on being teachers and harp on the little details, which should pay dividends in the Trojans secondary. Patterson is also heavily involved with coaching both position groups.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!