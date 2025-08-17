USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Most Overlooked Team In College Football?
The USC Trojans didn’t crack the preseason AP Top 25 Poll and sit around No. 30 in “others receiving votes.” However, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy sees things differently. The former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst released his own top-25 this week, and he placed USC at No.11—a staggering 19 spots higher than where the AP consensus has them.
That kind of gap is rare. And for McElroy, it’s not a hot take—it’s a statement of belief that USC is on the cusp of being a national player again.
Why McElroy Is Betting on the Trojans
McElroy’s reasoning starts with firepower. USC’s offensive talent may not carry the same national name recognition as in past years, but insiders see a balanced, dangerous group. Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (12 touchdowns in 2024, fifth-most in the nation) is a legitimate Biletnikoff Award candidate, and Mai Lemon has emerged as a high-volume, big-play threat to form one of the better duos in the Big Ten.
Boise State transfer Prince Strachan adds size and contested-catch ability, while depth pieces like Jay Fair and Jaden Richardson give the Trojans a deeper receiver room than last fall.
At quarterback, Jayden Maiava and Sam Huard headline a competitive room, with freshman Husan Longstreet waiting in the wings. In the backfield, veteran running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan bring stability, while freshmen King Miller and Riley Wormley add new juice.
Up front, USC returns three starters on the offensive line, including Elijah Paige, a Freshman All-American in 2024 who started all 13 games at left tackle. With Alani Noa anchoring the right side and transfer J’Onre Reed arriving to stabilize the center spot, this offensive line may quietly be one of the most improved units in the Big Ten—even with the loss of longtime captain Jonah Monheim.
Put simply: McElroy believes USC’s skill positions are among the best in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State, and that Riley’s offensive system will maximize this mix of proven scorers and incoming depth.
But it’s the defense that McElroy expects to flip the narrative. With D’Anton Lynn—the former Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach and most recently UCLA’s defensive coordinator—now leading the unit, plus an influx of transfers and a focus on turnovers, McElroy argues USC’s biggest weakness is finally being addressed.
“This is a team that lost five games by one touchdown or less,” McElroy said on his "Always College Football" podcast. “They’re not far away. If the defense just makes a handful of extra plays, we’re talking about a completely different story.”
Building Off Last Season’s Margins
The numbers back him up. USC finished 7-6 in 2024, their first Big Ten season, but five of those six losses were by one score. They beat then–No.13 LSU, shut out Utah State 48-0, and had stretches where the offense looked nearly unstoppable. The Trojans averaged 437.2 yards per game—with almost 292 through the air—and scored 30.2 points per game.
Defensively, they gave up 24.1 points per game, respectable but not enough against top Big Ten competition. That’s the area McElroy—and USC’s offseason overhaul—are banking on fixing.
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans's Exciting 5-Star Commits
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Turning Heads With Prestigious Preseason Honor
MORE: NFL Insider's Urgent Message About Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Team's Most Underrated Players
Why Voters Remain Skeptical
AP voters aren’t buying it. Skeptics point to a defense that was consistently exposed in clutch moments, questions about depth on both sides of the ball, and the adjustment to a deeper, tougher Big Ten. Until USC proves it can defend consistently against the likes of Michigan, Penn State, and Oregon, voters are content to keep them outside the spotlight.
What to Watch in 2025
The Trojans won’t stay off the radar for long if they deliver on McElroy’s vision. Key Big Ten games against Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State will determine whether USC is a true contender or simply a fringe team with flashy offense.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has the quarterback depth, a potential star receiver duo in Lane and Lemon, and a retooled offensive line to keep the machine humming. If Lynn’s defense lives up to its billing, USC could flip the national perception in a hurry.
For now, McElroy stands nearly alone in ranking USC like a contender. But if the Trojans clean up the margins, don’t be surprised if his No.11 looks prophetic come November.