How Former Walk-On is Showcasing Depth of USC Trojans Running Back Room
LOS ANGELES - Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders received most of attention this offseason as the two new additions in the USC Trojans running back room.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson was also part of the conversation as the only returning player in the backfield that carried the ball in a live game last season.
However, one name that kept coming up from Lincoln Riley in the spring and fall camp was redshirt freshman King Miller.
Breakout Performances
USC has opened the season with games against two Group of Five, which has given them opportunity to see what the depth of the roster looks like in live action.
Miller was a three-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, but joined the program with his twin brother, Kaylon, as a preferred walk-on.
After not appearing in any games last season, Miller got his first opportunity in the opener against Missouri State and ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run, thanks to a key blocker from Kaylon and finished as the team’s leading rusher.
And then again this past weekend against Georgia Southern, the Calabasas (Calif.) product showcased his game-breaking ability with a 41-yard touchdown run.
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava’s Career Game vs. Georgia Southern Sends A Bigger Message
MORE: New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
MORE: USC Trojans’ Latest L.A. Coliseum Attendance Sparks Questions
MORE: BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game
The Trojans back runs with a great combination of vision and burst. It’s something that has been on display in practice, which is why his breakout performances comes as a surprise to no one inside the program.
“I told you that he pops a big run every day, so that's just kind of what he does. He's been fantastic,” Riley said.
In two games this season, Miller has carried the ball seven times for 135 yards, averaging a whopping 19.3 yards per carry to go along with his two touchdowns.
Although, the depth chart is unlikely to change in front of him, Miller gives the Trojans confidence in depth of the room and has put himself in a position to be put on scholarship after the season.
Running Back Room
Riley set high expectations for the running back room, stating “I’ll be disappointed if it’s not the best room we’ve had since we’ve been at SC,” before the season.
And they have been as good as advertised. The 309 rushing yards USC accumulated against Georgia Southern were the most in a game by the Trojans since 2018.
Jordan, the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle, had his coming out party over the weekend, rushing for a game-high 167 yards, while averaging 10.4 yards per carry. And has the reached the end zone in each of the first two games in major college football.
Sanders has accounted for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard touchdown off a screen pass, where he reached 21.9 mph. Jackson missed week 2, but he did reach the end zone in the season opener.
Freshman running back Harry Dalton got his first run over the weekend and showed flashes, carrying the ball three times for 24 yards. Dalton, a high school quarterback in Virginia, is still learning the nuances of playing the positioned, but since arriving on campus in the summer has been a natural in the backfield.
Balanced Offense
Last year, Woody Marks became the Trojans first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. Still, USC became very pass happy for a number of games.
Former USC quarterback Miller Moss had three games in 2024, where he attempted as least 50 passes, something Caleb Williams only did once in his three seasons under Riley. Fellow Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts never reached that number while playing at Oklahoma under Riley.
But through two games, the USC coach has gone back to his roots as more of a balanced play-caller, utilizing his loaded backfield and taking some of the pressure off of redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava.
In week 1, it was 27 pass attempts to 30 rushing attempts and then 30 pass attempts to 33 rushing attempts in week 2.
Now, some of that is due to the games getting of hand, but Riley has been letting his five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet throw the ball in the second half of both games to get him acclimated to the college game. Calling plays the same way for both quarterbacks.