USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Pleased With Receiver Room Progress: Prince Strachan, Corey Simms
The USC Trojans bring back its top two receivers from last season in juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. The two former four-star recruits in the 2023 cycle came on strong during their sophomore campaign and give the Trojans a dynamic duo at the receiver position.
However, after those two talents, it’s a big question mark for USC. The Trojans lost their next four top pass catchers from last season in Kyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Kyle Ford. They not only lost depth, but a bulk of its experience at the position. Naturally, a focus this spring is on who will emerge as the team’s third option at receiver.
A strong candidate would be Boise State transfer Prince Strachan. The 6-foot-5 receiver transferred to USC in the winter transfer portal window after appearing in 28 games over the past two seasons with the Broncos. He recorded 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games with the Broncos. Strachan caught four passes for 40 yards against Penn State last season in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
The Bahamas native not only gives the Trojans another pass catcher with a big catch radius that can stretch the defense, but someone with experience. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Strachan's progress this spring and how the junior receiver has adapted to playing in his offense.
“Prince has had a good spring. He’s just getting better. You can tell every day there’s a little more confidence in what we’re doing. Not necessarily just learning the plays but the techniques and how we’re coaching the position. He’s starting to really put it together and really shine, so proud of his progress," said Riley.
Riley also mentioned four-star early enrollee Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Xavier “DJ”Jordan, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle out of nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.) high school.
Simms is the only receiver from the Trojans 2025 class on campus. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder has a college ready frame and will likely be a part of USC’s two-deep depth chart. Jordan did not take a snap in 2024, but Riley has noted his progression a couple times this spring.
“Corey Simms has done some really good things as a true freshman," Riley said. "DJ (Xavier) Jordan’s doing some really good things, he’s had his most consistent set up practices and he’s a really athletic kid.”
Senior Jay Fair is also in the room. After appearing in just eight games last season, the former Auburn transfer is competing with Jordan for one of the starting slot receiver positions in the fall.
Outside of Lane, Lemon and Strachan the Trojans are very inexperienced at receiver. Riley has used a very heavy rotation at that position in the past, but with a number of receivers in the portal heading into the Las Vegas Bowl at the end of last season, he used a different approach.
Lane, Lemon and Ford took 92 percent of the snaps, and it was effective. The Trojans put up 35 points, but primarily playing almost exclusively three receivers is something Riley would like to avoid for a full season.
“We have a handful of guys coming in here in June. Patching up that depth and those guys behind Ja’Kobi and Lem will be a big focus for the end up spring and into the summer and into fall camp," Riley said.
Four-stars Tanook Hines and Romero Ison will arrive this summer. Receiver could also be a position the Trojans explore when the spring transfer portal window opens on Wednesday, April 16.