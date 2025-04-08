USC Trojans' Prince Strachan Details Unique Football Journey from Bahamas To USC
The USC Trojans added some much-needed help to its receiver room when they landed junior Prince Strachan during the winter transfer portal window. The former Boise State receiver adds experience, having played each of the last two seasons for the Broncos.
Strachan has an interesting background. He grew up in the Bahamas, where there is no organized football. So, his father Jerome trained Prince and his older brother Michael, with the idea they would play football later in life. Jerome played receiver collegiately at Bethune Cookman.
Michael, also a receiver, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and currently plays for the Washington Commanders.
“He kind of just passed that knowledge onto us,” Strachan said. “Ever since I was young, the plan was to play football. We used to have our film sessions, he used to show me how to run routes, how to read defenses and all that. And then we used to go outside, field, parking lot, golf course, it didn’t matter, he taught me no excuses.”
Strachan relocated to the United States for his sophomore year of high school because of Hurricane Dorian. His family stayed back, and Strachan lived with two different host families over the next three years. He blossomed into a three-star recruit playing at John Carroll high school in Florida and signed with Boise State in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Strachan grey shirted and then joined the team in January 2023.
The 6-foot-5 pass catcher recorded 37 receptions for 578 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games with the Broncos. He played for a Boise State team this past season the reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
USC signed Strachan with the idea of him winning a starting job after the departure of four of its top six receivers from last season. Juniors Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon emerged as the Trojans top targets last season, but the Trojans are in need of a third option to present themselves and Strachan is a strong candidate.
Strachan has a track background and provides another deep threat in USC coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. And because of his combination of size, hands and catch radius, he presents mismatches for defensive backs.
The junior wideout credits redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Trojans' star receivers for helping him get up to speed when he arrived on campus.
“He’s been such a big help, he’s a great leader on and off the field," Strachan said. "Kudos to Maiava because he really helped me a lot from when I first came in. He was one of the first guys amongst Ja’Kobi and Lemon who really welcomed me and taught me the plays and taught me the techniques.”
Redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan, a former four-star recruit, is working to earn a spot on the depth chart after not playing a single snap during his first season on campus. Jordan was a top-100 prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Senior receiver Jay Fair transferred to USC in 2024 after spending the previous two seasons at Auburn. He appeared in just eight games this past season in a crowded receiver room.
Corey Simms, a four-star early enrollee is the only receiver from the Trojans 2025 class on campus. The 6-3, 205-pound Missouri native has a college ready frame and is primed position to earn playing time at receiver as a true freshman.