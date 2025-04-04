USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Provides Injury Update On Makai Lemon, Kilian O’Connor
USC Trojans junior receiver Makai Lemon hasn’t been full-go at spring practice yet because of a hamstring injury that he suffered prior to the start. USC coach Lincoln Riley expects to have his star receiver back for the back half of spring practice.
Lemon exploded the second half of the season and finished first on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (764). While not having Lemon on field so far this spring is major blow, it does provide an opportunity for some other players to step up in his absence.
USC has featured a heavy rotation at receiver during Riley’s tenure. However, in the Las Vegas Bowl with three of their top six pass catchers in the transfer portal, the Trojans rolled with almost exclusively three receivers, including Lemon.
Now, did Riley do that because he wanted to keep his best players on the field for the entire game or did he not trust the depth behind them?
Redshirt freshman Xavier Jordan and senior Jay Fair are competing for other slot receiver position next to Lemon. The Trojans added former Boise State receiver Prince Strachan with the hopes of the 6-5 pass catcher winning the starting spot on the outside alongside Ja’Kobi Lane.
Four-star Corey Simms is the only receiver from the Trojans 2025 recruiting class on campus this spring. The 6-3, 205-pound early enrollee has a college ready built and could be primed to earn playing time early in his career. Redshirt seniors Jaden Richardson and Josiah Zamora are also on the roster.
The way the Trojans receivers perform in the spring can help determine what Riley decides to do with the position in the fall.
MORE: USC Trojans New Leaders For 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington? Big Priority For No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell To Transfer: Third Trojan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
Redshirt junior center Kilian O’Connor is expected to be out the rest of spring practice after sustaining a knee injury on Tuesday. The injury is not a significant one, but the Trojans are keeping him out as precaution, so he can be ready for summer workouts.
O’Connor made his first career start in the bowl game when he stepped in for Jonah Monheim, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. O'Connor was as a named a team captain. The Trojans put the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product on scholarship this offseason.
USC signed former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed via the transfer portal to replace Monheim. Reed has started each of the last two seasons for the Orange. O’Connor provides necessary depth behind him.
Freshman running back Riley Wormley is still limited this spring as he recovers from an a season-ending knee injury he suffered during his senior year. With A’Marion Peterson entering the transfer portal, the Trojans are down to three healthy scholarship running backs this spring in Eli Sanders, Waymond Jordan and Bryan Jackson.
Senior defensive end Anthony Lucas was padded up again on Thursday as he continues to work his way back after missing the second half of the season with a lower leg injury. Riley said last week that Lucas “won’t get into full contact, full speed,” this spring.
USC will be back on the field for its sixth practice on Saturday, April 5.